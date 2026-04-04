Multi-Award-Winning Vocal Group THOSE GIRLS to Perform at London’s Crazy Coqs April 12

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The NYC-based quartet Those Girls will be performing at London's Crazy Coqs at Brasserie Zedel April 12 at 5 p.m.

This one-night-only event is a two-fold celebration as it marks the group's first appearance at Crazy Coqs and its international debut.

Known for their exquisite vocal blend and playful, inventive arrangements, Those Girls bring together music old and new — from show tunes to pop, jazz standards and beyond — all delivered with lush four-part harmony and plenty of laughter. One moment audiences may find themselves moved by a timeless ballad, the next delightfully caught off guard by something entirely unexpected.

Warm, witty, and wonderfully musical, the quartet of Eve Eaton, Karen Mack, Rachel Hanser, and Wendy Russell has played coast to coast in the United States at venues including Rose Hall at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall.

With fresh takes on everything from the Beatles to Broadway to some whaling song one of them heard at Walt Disney World, this pop quartet promises an evening of harmony and humour where a good time is a four-gone conclusion.

For this very special evening, they are joined by musical director Steven Ray Watkins at the piano, and Robert Rickenberg on double bass.