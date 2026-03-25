Video: Michael-Demby Cain Sings Sammy Davis, Jr.'s 'Love Me or Leave Me' From WHOOPEE at 54 Below

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Michael-Demby Cain sings "Love Me or Leave Me" by Sammy Davis, Jr.'s Whoopee! The performance was part of “Once in a Lifetime: A Sammy Davis, Jr. Centennial Celebration" at 54 Below.

The evening debuted in December for Davis's 100th birthday. Throughout his extraordinary career, this groundbreaking artist made history on Broadway, in the movies, and on records. For seven decades – beginning on the vaudeville stage at the age of two! – Sammy shattered barriers everywhere. He went on to influence generations to come as a singer, dancer, actor, and activist. Join musical director and 54 mainstay Michael Lavine and writers/producers Joe Marchese and Andy Skurow for a “Once in a Lifetime” event.