Andrew Winans Will Direct CHRISTOPHER ROBIN & POOH: A NEW MUSICAL at The Green Room 42

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Andrew Winans (Gotta Dance, A Chorus Line) will direct the Off-Broadway premiere of Christopher Robin & Pooh: A New Musical at The Green Room 42. One night only performance will be April 5.

The Green Room 42 presents Christopher Robin and Pooh: A New Musical on April 5th at 7:00pm. Written by Harper Craven (Book, Music, and Lyrics), with additional lyrics by A. A. Milne. Based on the popular children's books written by A. A. Milne and illustrated by E. H. Shepard; this new musical tells the story of Christopher Robin and his last days in the Hundred Acre Wood before leaving for school. With a charming book and music sure to leave you singing, this new musical is one you do not want to miss. A classic coming of age story featuring themes of friendship, kindness, and self-worth–it's a musical to be adored by all ages!

The production will star Danny Durr as Rabbit, Andrew Gasparini as Winnie The Pooh, Collin Geter as Eeyore, Kevin T. Mazur as Tigger, Brian Pelaccio as Owl, Jon Peterson as the Narrator, Caroline Purdy as Kanga, Baileigh Shank as Piglet, Lyla Randall as Roo, and Sebastian Towns as Christopher Robin. General Manager is Bennett Theatricals.

Christopher Robin and Pooh: A New Musical plays at The Green Room 42 on April 5th at 7:00pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum.