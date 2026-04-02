PHOTOS: Jason Graae Brings IT'S A GRAAE NIGHT FOR SINGING to 54 Below
The Broadway veteran brought his comedy, music and stories to 54 Below and his show-biz friends and fans filled the club.
Broadway veteran and L.A.-based Jason Graae’s show-biz friends and fans filled 54 Below last night, Wednesday April 1, for It’s A Graae Night For Singing. Jason brought his fantastic comedy, music, and stories in a one-man show that brought out laughs, tears, and cheers, from an overflow audience. Some of the notables we spotted were, Lynn Ahrens, Mary Testa, Jeff Harnar, Deborah Grace Winer, Richard Skipper, Michael Orland, Mark Waldrop, Lina Koutrkos, Natalie Douglas, Christine Pedi, among many others. Music director/pianist/songwriter Gerald Sternbach provided the excellent accompaniment.
Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website at 54below.org
Learn more about Jason Graae on his website at jasongraae.com
Here are photos from the evening:
Glenn Fretwell & Jason Graae
Richard Skipper, Jason Graae, Jeff Harnar
Deborah Grace Winer, Mark Waldrop, Lina Koutrakos
It's A Graae Night For Singing
54 Below
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