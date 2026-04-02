PHOTOS: Jason Graae Brings IT'S A GRAAE NIGHT FOR SINGING to 54 Below

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Broadway veteran and L.A.-based Jason Graae’s show-biz friends and fans filled 54 Below last night, Wednesday April 1, for It’s A Graae Night For Singing. Jason brought his fantastic comedy, music, and stories in a one-man show that brought out laughs, tears, and cheers, from an overflow audience. Some of the notables we spotted were, Lynn Ahrens, Mary Testa, Jeff Harnar, Deborah Grace Winer, Richard Skipper, Michael Orland, Mark Waldrop, Lina Koutrkos, Natalie Douglas, Christine Pedi, among many others. Music director/pianist/songwriter Gerald Sternbach provided the excellent accompaniment.

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website at 54below.org

Learn more about Jason Graae on his website at jasongraae.com

Here are photos from the evening:



Jason Graae



Jason Graae



Jason Graae



Jason Graae



Jason Graae



Jason Graae



Glen Fretwell & Jason Graae



Glen Fretwell & Jason Graae



Glenn Fretwell & Jason Graae



Jason Graae



Jason Graae



Jason Graae



Jason Graae



Jason Graae



Jason Graae



Jason Graae



Jason Graae



Richard Skipper, Jason Graae, Jeff Harnar



Mary Testa



Deborah Grace Winer, Mark Waldrop, Lina Koutrakos



Michael Orland & Eda Sorokoff



Natalie Douglas



Jason Graae & Eda Sorokoff



Lynn Ahrens & Jason Graae



It's A Graae Night For Singing



54 Below