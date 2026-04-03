Alex Newell, Kate Baldwin, and More Will Join Mark MacKillop's Salon For Broadway Cares

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Mark MacKillop will host a salon fundraiser for Broadway Cares later this month. The cast of performers has been announced, which will include Alex Newell, Kate Baldwin, Brandon Contreras, David Burtka, and Sam Gravitte. They will be accompanied by Michael Cuschieri on piano.

The event, with an audience of just 40 guests, will be hosted in Jamie Drake's home on April 27 from 7-9pm. A reservation is secured with a donation of $500 via Venmo/ PayPal.

About Mark MacKillop

Originally from Vancouver, British Columbia Mark Mackillop grew up performing in musical theatre starting in elementary school. At age 17 he started studying ballet and after summers training with Boston Ballet and ABT in NYC he was hired by the nation's oldest continually running company, the Atlanta Ballet. After dancing three seasons with the ballet Mark moved to New York to pursue musical theater. After performing in On Your Toes as part of New York City Centers Encores series, he spent a year playing Riff on the International tour of West Side Story. Mark also toured the US performing in the National Tour of Dirty Dancing and most recently playing Prince Siegfried on the First National Tour of Anastasia. His previous solo work includes “Live and Unphotoshopped” and “Body by Taco Bell”, in addition to his acclaimed Duets series. As an author, Mark released the book Rm XIV. Mark is also the highest fundraiser for Broadway Bares which benefits Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS. He made his Off-Broadway debut with his new solo show Not Broadway's Mark Mackillop on September 2 at 8pm at Marjorie S. Deane's Little Theatre.