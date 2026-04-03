Birdland Jazz Club Will Present Karen Akers, Yellowjackets & More in April

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Live music returns to Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater with a full slate of performances running April 6 through April 19, featuring a mix of jazz, cabaret, big band, and special events.

April 6–7 – Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks perform at Birdland Theater at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. The GRAMMY-winning band recreates 1920s jazz with period instruments and has contributed to film and television projects including Boardwalk Empire and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

April 6 – Karen Akers: Come With Me To Paris!

Karen Akers performs at Birdland Jazz Club at 7:00 p.m., presenting songs by Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Cole Porter and more, culminating in “Non, je ne regrette rien.”

April 6 – Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

Jim Caruso hosts his weekly open mic at 9:30 p.m., with Billy Stritch on piano alongside Steve Doyle and Daniel Glass.

April 7–11 – Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets perform April 7–11 with sets at 7:00 and 9:30 p.m. (April 10–11 at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m.), featuring Russell Ferrante, Bob Mintzer, Will Kennedy, and Dane Alderson.

April 8 – David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

The ensemble performs at 5:30 p.m. at Birdland Theater, continuing its long-running residency celebrating early jazz traditions.

April 8 – Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night with Eleanora Strino

Frank Vignola leads his weekly guitar showcase at 8:30 p.m., featuring guest Eleanora Strino.

April 9 – The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Performances at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. feature a New Orleans-style ensemble led by Simon Wettenhall and Conal Fowkes.

April 10 – The Birdland Big Band

The Birdland Big Band performs at 5:30 p.m., presenting a mix of jazz, Latin, and world music.

April 10–12 – Ben Allison, Steve Cardenas & Ted Nash “Triological” Release Celebration

The trio performs at Birdland Theater celebrating their new release Triological.

April 11 – Pasquale Grasso

Pasquale Grasso performs at 5:30 p.m., showcasing his guitar work influenced by classical technique and bebop traditions.

April 12 – Christian Wiggs: Oscar Meets Tony

Christian Wiggs presents a program of songs from Broadway and film at 5:30 p.m.

April 12 – Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

Directed by David DeJesus, the orchestra performs at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., highlighting Latin jazz repertoire.

April 13–14 – Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

The ensemble returns to Birdland Theater for additional performances at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

April 13 – Victoria Shaw’s Under The Covers

Victoria Shaw performs at 7:00 p.m. with guests Paul Adelstein and Gary Burr, sharing songs and stories behind their hits.

April 13 – Cassie Donegan: Songs of Promise

Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan headlines a benefit concert at 9:30 p.m. supporting arts education initiatives.

April 14–18 – The Hot Sardines

The Hot Sardines perform April 14–18, bringing early jazz into a contemporary context with multiple nightly sets.

April 15 – David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

The group returns for its weekly performance at 5:30 p.m.

April 15 – Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night

Vignola leads his weekly showcase at 8:30 p.m.

April 16 – The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Performances continue at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

April 17 – The Birdland Big Band

The ensemble performs at 5:30 p.m.

April 17–19 – Billy Stritch Trio

Billy Stritch performs with his trio at Birdland Theater, joined by Michael O’Brien and Eric Halvorson.

April 18 – Pasquale Grasso

Grasso returns for a 5:30 p.m. performance.

April 19 – Trombocalist Big Band

The ensemble, led by Rebecca Patterson and Ron Wilkins, performs original work inspired by personal experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

April 19 – Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

The orchestra closes the series with performances at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m.

Cover charges vary by performance, with a $20 food and beverage minimum. Full details and ticket information are available through Birdland.