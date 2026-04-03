Birdland Jazz Club Will Present Karen Akers, Yellowjackets & More in April
Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch, Victoria Shaw, The Hot Sardines, Pasquale Grasso and additional artists featured April 6–19 programming.
Live music returns to Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater with a full slate of performances running April 6 through April 19, featuring a mix of jazz, cabaret, big band, and special events.
April 6–7 – Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks
Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks perform at Birdland Theater at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. The GRAMMY-winning band recreates 1920s jazz with period instruments and has contributed to film and television projects including Boardwalk Empire and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
April 6 – Karen Akers: Come With Me To Paris!
Karen Akers performs at Birdland Jazz Club at 7:00 p.m., presenting songs by Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Cole Porter and more, culminating in “Non, je ne regrette rien.”
April 6 – Jim Caruso’s Cast Party
Jim Caruso hosts his weekly open mic at 9:30 p.m., with Billy Stritch on piano alongside Steve Doyle and Daniel Glass.
April 7–11 – Yellowjackets
Yellowjackets perform April 7–11 with sets at 7:00 and 9:30 p.m. (April 10–11 at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m.), featuring Russell Ferrante, Bob Mintzer, Will Kennedy, and Dane Alderson.
April 8 – David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band
The ensemble performs at 5:30 p.m. at Birdland Theater, continuing its long-running residency celebrating early jazz traditions.
April 8 – Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night with Eleanora Strino
Frank Vignola leads his weekly guitar showcase at 8:30 p.m., featuring guest Eleanora Strino.
April 9 – The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band
Performances at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. feature a New Orleans-style ensemble led by Simon Wettenhall and Conal Fowkes.
April 10 – The Birdland Big Band
The Birdland Big Band performs at 5:30 p.m., presenting a mix of jazz, Latin, and world music.
April 10–12 – Ben Allison, Steve Cardenas & Ted Nash “Triological” Release Celebration
The trio performs at Birdland Theater celebrating their new release Triological.
April 11 – Pasquale Grasso
Pasquale Grasso performs at 5:30 p.m., showcasing his guitar work influenced by classical technique and bebop traditions.
April 12 – Christian Wiggs: Oscar Meets Tony
Christian Wiggs presents a program of songs from Broadway and film at 5:30 p.m.
April 12 – Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra
Directed by David DeJesus, the orchestra performs at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., highlighting Latin jazz repertoire.
April 13–14 – Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks
The ensemble returns to Birdland Theater for additional performances at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.
April 13 – Victoria Shaw’s Under The Covers
Victoria Shaw performs at 7:00 p.m. with guests Paul Adelstein and Gary Burr, sharing songs and stories behind their hits.
April 13 – Cassie Donegan: Songs of Promise
Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan headlines a benefit concert at 9:30 p.m. supporting arts education initiatives.
April 14–18 – The Hot Sardines
The Hot Sardines perform April 14–18, bringing early jazz into a contemporary context with multiple nightly sets.
April 15 – David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band
The group returns for its weekly performance at 5:30 p.m.
April 15 – Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night
Vignola leads his weekly showcase at 8:30 p.m.
April 16 – The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band
Performances continue at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.
April 17 – The Birdland Big Band
The ensemble performs at 5:30 p.m.
April 17–19 – Billy Stritch Trio
Billy Stritch performs with his trio at Birdland Theater, joined by Michael O’Brien and Eric Halvorson.
April 18 – Pasquale Grasso
Grasso returns for a 5:30 p.m. performance.
April 19 – Trombocalist Big Band
The ensemble, led by Rebecca Patterson and Ron Wilkins, performs original work inspired by personal experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
April 19 – Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra
The orchestra closes the series with performances at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m.
Cover charges vary by performance, with a $20 food and beverage minimum. Full details and ticket information are available through Birdland.
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