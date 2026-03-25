Video: Norm Lewis Sings Sammy Davis, Jr.'s 'I've Gotta Be Me' From GOLDEN RAINBOW at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Watch Norm Lewis sing "I've Gotta Be Me" from Golden Rainbow at 54 Below. The performance took place as Broadway’s brightest stars came together to celebrate Sammy Davis Jr's 100th birthday at the NYC cabaret venue.

Throughout his extraordinary career, this groundbreaking artist made history on Broadway, in the movies, and on records. For seven decades – beginning on the vaudeville stage at the age of two! – Sammy shattered barriers everywhere. He went on to influence generations to come as a singer, dancer, actor, and activist.