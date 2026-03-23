Cabaret Roundup: March 23-29- Darren Criss, Lillias White & More

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including the annual MAC Awards Show, music from the Heated Rivalry soundtrack sung by Justin Vivian Bond, comedian Kyle Dunnigan's band and more.

The First Annual 54 Below Gala at 54 Below

March 23 @ 6 pm

Tickets available here.

Guests will enjoy a welcome toast, passed canapés, an open bar, an elegant three-course dinner, and exclusive performances from Broadway’s brightest stars, including Tony®, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award winner Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” “Glee”); Tony Award® nominee & Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (Spielberg’s West Side Story, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Hamilton); Tony Award® nominee Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical); Tony Award® nominee Jeremy Jordan (Floyd Collins, Disney’s Newsies, The Great Gatsby); Tony Award® nominee Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits); Grammy Award nominee and Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye (“The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” “Cabaret”); Outer Critics Circle honoree Krysta Rodriguez (Seared, “Smash”, Into The Woods, Spring Awakening); and Tony®, Emmy, and 2x Grammy winner and The New York Times best-selling author Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Some Like It Hot). The event will benefit 54's mission to preserve and expand the art of cabaret

Tickets: The waitlist for this event is currently full but you can purchase a livestream ticket here for $54 to watch the fun and support 54 Below.

The 40th Annual MAC Awards at Symphony Space

March 23 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join The Manhattan Association of Cabarets as they present awards in multiple categories to performers, songwriters, directors, musical directors, piano bar performers, behind the scenes technical experts, and more, as well as the presentation of special honoree awards. There will be live musical performances. At the show, Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to musical theater and cabaret icons Lillias White and Karen Akers, who are both scheduled to perform live at the show.

Tickets: Tickets are $100 - $150.

The Kyle Dunnigan Band at Joe’s Pub

March 25 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Kyle Dunnigan is an Emmy, Peabody and Writer’s Guild Award winning comedy writer. He also won an Emmy for the most outstanding original music for the song “Girl You Don’t Need Make Up”. He stars as Johnny Carson and Walter Cronkite in the new Jerry Seinfeld movie, Unfrosted on Netflix and Eddie in Adam Carolla’s upcoming animated series, "Mr. Birchum." He also starred in several sketches on the hit Comedy Central show “Inside Amy Schumer” and recurred on “Reno 911” as Craig a.k.a The Truckee River Killer.

Tickets: Tickets are $36. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Justin Vivian Bond: Heated Revelry at Joe’s Pub

March 26 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Grab some vodka, a blueberry smoothie or some ginger ale and join Vivian Bond and her band for an evening of music to lose your gay virginity by. Featuring songs from the soundtrack of Heated Rivalry, and soundtrack adjacent numbers. Pucker up for your rookie season. Don’t go back to Russia! Don’t be boring.

Tickets: Tickets are $75. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person. This run is close to sold out, so act fast.

Broadway Benefit: a song for every family at Chelsea Table + Stage

March 26 @ 6:30 pm

Tickets available here.

be part of a special evening of star-studded performances from the best of Broadway, including Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, Mamma Mia!, Wicked, and more! Hosted by Andrew Chapelle with musical direction by Eric Fotre Leach, our second Broadway Benefit brings you up and close to an unforgettable lineup of talent, including Javier Muñoz from the original cast of Hamilton, Ginna Claire Masson (Wicked), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!), Raymond J. Lee (Wonder, Sweeney Todd, Aladdin), David Beach (Something Rotten, Mamma Mia!), Gerard Salvador (Mamma Mia!), and more!

The event will showcase what family means to each of us through the splendor of Broadway while raising funds and awareness around the programs that bring families together, and bring support children around the world.

Tickets: Tickets start at $250.

Jenn Colella at 54 Below

March 27 & 28 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Come enjoy an intimate evening with Tony® nominee Jenn Colella as she shares stories and insights from her 22 year career on Broadway. Colella electrifies with big showstoppers from the Broadway shows she’s starred in, including Come From Away, Chaplin, If/Then, SUFFS, and more. Sing along with some of Jenn’s other favorite pop, rock tunes that have shaped her journey along the way. See why BroadwayWorld cabaret critic Stephen Mosher says, “I don’t believe I have ever seen an artist work a room the way that this singing actress does, and that’s what had me gobsmacked. Anybody who has only ever seen her play a part should get her concert appearances on their radar so that they, too, can go and learn, firsthand, what it is to be Gobsmacked By Colella.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $80. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Storm Large at 54 Below

March 30 & 31 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Storm Large tours the world as lead singer of Pink Martini, sings Kurt Weill with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras, and plays theaters and concert halls nationwide with her longtime band Le Bonheur, but it’s 54 Below that she loves returning to the most. She’s a bit singer/songwriter, a bit rockstar, and a lot of awesome. Joined by her band (and her ukelele), Storm brings her newest show—blending the American Songbook with the heart of rock n’ roll—to 54 Below for this exclusive NYC engagement. Whether it’s her originals, Cole Porter, Billie Eilish or Queen, you’ll want to be left in the wake of this storm.

Tickets: Tickets start at $29.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.