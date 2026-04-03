Marilyn Maye's 98th Birthday Bash and More Set for 54 Below Next Week

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Next week, 54 Below will host Marilyn Maye for her annual birthday celebration across multiple April performances, alongside cabaret and Broadway-themed shows including 54 Sings in Me 2016 and more. See the full lineup here!

Marilyn Maye – APRIL 6 – 8, 11, 14, & 16 – 19 AT 7PM & APRIL 10 AT 8PM

The performance on April 19 will also be livestreamed. Join Marilyn Maye for her annual birthday bash at 54 Below! Every performance during this run will feature a special 98th birthday celebration for this beloved cabaret legend.

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home—and her favorite audiences—for this very special birthday.

Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers.

For Marilyn's birthday on April 10, our regular menu will be replaced with a special prix fixe. All guests will be charged $95 per person for their meals. This pricing does not include additional beverages or tax and gratuity.

$113 cover charge (includes $13 in fees). $178 premium seating (includes $18 in fees) - $183 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ME IN 2016 – APRIL 6 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below as we throw it back to 2016 with the music that shaped us a full decade ago. Your favorite New York City performers are pulling out their iPod Shuffles to bring you the songs that scream Mannequin Challenge, creepy clowns, and carpool karaoke. Directed and produced by Annie Brown, you won't want to miss this night of throwbacks, embarrassing stories, and all the things that are so “me in 2016” for all of us!

Music direction by Caleb McCarroll. Featuring Junior Adjei, Laura Dellis, Naiya Fernandez, Abby Glass, Lyla Karekinian, Ryan P. Kennedy, Zachary Neiman-Macak, BK Noble, Madison Osment, Echo Deva Picone, Kaden Potak, Pia Ramchandani, Angelique Rodriguez, Sushma Saha, Allison Santos Lezama, Maya Sistruck, Jonathon Timpanelli, Mikayla Watkins, and Sarah Wolf.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MISS FAIRFIELD COUNTY: THE PAGEANT: THE MUSICAL – APRIL 7 AT 9:30PM

54 Below is proud to present songs from the new musical Miss Fairfield County: The Pageant: The Musical in a sparkling concert event created by Matthew Meade. Set inside a small-town beauty pageant where ambition runs high and secrets are impossible to keep, the show blends big Broadway belts, sharp comedy, and heartfelt surprises. Featuring standout numbers from the score, the evening celebrates crowns, confidence, and the chaos that unfolds when being “perfect” starts to crack. Whether you love pageants, musicals, or dramatic women in evening gowns, this concert delivers laughs, heart, and rhinestones in equal measure. Don't worry if you've never heard of it — neither has Fairfield County, and that's kind of the point.

Music direction by Trevor P. Bourland. Featuring Kayla Green, Christopher Herr, Daphne Jackins, Lyla Karekinian, Tara Nicole Murphy, Caitlyn Schmidt, Sydney Webb, and Kimmi Zimmermann.

Joined by ensemble members Donovan Counts, Blake Gioviti, Yolee Louis, Kaleb Purswell, Brennan Schmidt, Gary Levy Tunstall III, Haley Walters, and Nia Wright.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SARAH GOODMAN: LESBIAN THESPIAN'S BROADWAY DIVA COLLECTION, FEAT. Jackie Burns & MORE! – APRIL 8 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. Sarah Goodman has appeared on the 54 Below stage in her solo show Lesbian Thespian, Macon… His Own Way: The Comeback, GOOD SHOW!, her duo sibling cabaret show, 54 Does 54, and Sondheim Unplugged.

Sarah Goodman returns to 54 Below in the latest edition of Lesbian Thespian: Lesbian Thespian's Broadway Diva Collection! Sarah shares her stories of being a showbiz kid who lives in NYC but is “not yet a New Yorker.” Living her theatre kid dreams, Sarah has met and befriended many of her favorite Broadway Divas and those very Divas are joining Sarah to sing some Broadway bangers. Hear music from Stephen Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, musical theatre medleys, and more!

Directed by Dana Kelly Craig, with music direction by Kerianne Brennan. Featuring Broadway Divas Jackie Burns, Natalie Joy Johnson, Salisha Thomas, and more stars to be announced! Also joined by Katherine Winter.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY'S BFA MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2026 – APRIL 9 AT 9:30PM

3 bucks, 2 bags, 1 debut cabaret. Join us in welcoming the 2026 graduating class of Western Connecticut State University's BFA Musical Theatre program. Get ready for a night of powerful ballads, comedic hits, and 32-bar cuts, as these emerging professionals take musical theatre's best audition songs to 54 Below! These students, as featured in Goodspeed's Festival of New Musicals, are dedicated to creating the theatre of tomorrow. Come get to know the next faces of Broadway at this graduation celebration!

Produced by Yazmin DeJesus and Zola Kneeland. Music direction by Ann Gerschefski [she/her].

Featuring Blessett Anderson [she/her], Cleo Fiedler [she/they], Yazmin DeJesus [she/they], Chanelle Jaime-Guzman [she/her], Natalie Kitchin [she/her], Zola Kneeland [she/her], Majella Maltempi ([she/her], Allison Mele [she/her], Carlos Peréz [he/him], Riley Quinn-Caruso [she/her], Jessica Ragucci [she/her], Amanda Seery [she/they], Zach Spreng [he/they], and Savannah Wright [she/her].

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – APRIL 11 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by Mark T Evans. Featuring John Easterlin, Kylie Heyman, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Schuyler Iona Press, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $91 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Frank Sinatra: THE CONCERT! – APRIL 12 AT 7PM

A Special Night of Sinatra Classics! After producing nearly 100 different Sinatra shows, Scott Siegel knows which great Sinatra songs thrilled the most, which performers sang them the best, what audiences most want to hear. That's what his Frank Sinatra: The Concert! will deliver! This will be the ultimate tribute to Ol' Blue Eyes, performed with all the love, passion, and style that his sensational cast of Broadway, opera, concert, and nightclub stars will bring to the 54 Below stage.

Scott Siegel, the producer, director, writer, and host of Frank Sinatra: The Concert created nearly 100 Sinatra concerts for 54 Below and other venues around the country. In addition, he has created more than 600 major concerts all over the world, including producing, directing, and writing shows for Michael Feinstein.

Music direction by Isaac Harlan. Featuring Louis Atlas, Willie Demyan, John Easterlin, Jared Goodwin, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOISE COMPLAINT: TAP INTO THE BEAT – APRIL 12 AT 9:30PM

Presenting a rare full-length tap show at 54 Below — tickets are now available for Noise Complaint on April 12 at 9:30pm.

This evening is a celebration of tap dance, music, and the powerful relationship between the two. Tap functions not only as movement but also as a shared language—one that speaks to all of us.

The cast will feature Emiko Nakagawa (“World of Dance”), Sydney Burtis (Billy Elliot national tour), Kaiden Currie (The Chita Rivera Awards, MLB All-Star Game), Jessee Leigh Robinson (ZAZ, New York City Center), Lucas Diego Marinetto (“World of Dance,” “So You Think You Can Dance”), Ellis and Jaden Foreman (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Jaxon Keller (Kennedy Center Honors 2025), and a live band! Audiences will experience tap through a wide-ranging musical program, from classic and contemporary jazz to modern hip hop. The night will be packed with energy, featuring numbers you won't want to miss. Music direction by Mike Bond.

We look forward to having you join us! $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performance will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

SARAH GOODMAN: LESBIAN THESPIAN'S BROADWAY DIVA COLLECTION April 8 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)