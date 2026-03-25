Video: Nicolas King Sings 'There's A Boat That's Leaving Soon for New York' From PORGY & BESS at 54 Below

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Watch Nicolas King sing "There's A Boat That's Leaving Soon for New York" from Porgy & Bess at “Once in a Lifetime: A Sammy Davis, Jr. Centennial Celebration” for Black History Month at 54 Below!

The evening debuted in December for Davis's 100th birthday. Throughout his extraordinary career, this groundbreaking artist made history on Broadway, in the movies, and on records. For seven decades – beginning on the vaudeville stage at the age of two! – Sammy shattered barriers everywhere. He went on to influence generations to come as a singer, dancer, actor, and activist. Join musical director and 54 mainstay Michael Lavine and writers/producers Joe Marchese and Andy Skurow for a “Once in a Lifetime” event.

The evening blends music, storytelling, and archival reflections to honor Davis' artistry, activism, and enduring cultural impact. Get ready for an evening featuring an all-star cast as they perform such dazzling standards as “I Gotta Be Me,” “Yes, I Can,” “The Candy Man,” “What Kind of Fool Am I,” “Mr. Bojangles,” and more.

The evening also included performances by Blinky Williams (Good Times theme song; alumna of Sammy's live tours), Norm Lewis (Tony Award nominee, The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess, The Phantom of the Opera), Penny Fuller (Tony Award nominee, Applause, Sunday in the Park with George); Marc Kudisch (Tony Award nominee, Floyd Collins, Girl from the North Country), Michael-Demby Cain (Ragtime, Victor/Victoria), Ava Nicole Frances (BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner), Travis Finlay (“American Idol”), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton, In the Heights), and Eric Jordan Young (Ragtime, The Look of Love).