Review: Storm Large Sets 54 Below on Fire in Two-Night Engagement

Watching the audience’s reaction of 2 sold out shows of Storm Large at 54 Below I was reminded of the last line of a Doris Day hit song…..”My secret love’s no secret anymore”. For years Eda and I and a devoted group of Storm’s fans have held the belief that we were all members of a special club. A secret society that had discovered a uniquely talented performer, whose physicality, musicality, morality and communicative skills were unbelievably exciting but a bit too boundary-pushing for the standard cabaret circuit. Fast forward, that’s a far cry from reality.

Storm Large defies description or categorization. We have seen her a number of times now, wether it’s solo or with the equally brilliant PINK MARTINI. You never know what, exactly, to expect, but you know it’s going to be great. She’s stunning to look at, a terrific actress and storyteller and the voice is singularly unique with many, many colors and shadings. Last night’s show was “off the charts” and she got the crowd hot and demonstrative. She knows how to connect and captivate an audience and after years of chronicling her sold out shows in various venues it appears “Our secret love’s no secret anymore” Storm Large has achieved iconic status and sold-out success worldwide.

54 Below was filled with fans and notables for her 2 night engagement . We spotted Suze Orman, Julie Budd, KT Sullivan, Storm’s NYC “family” the Lazare’s, and none other than Marilyn Maye, who will be celebrating her birthday in song at 54 Below from April 6-19.

Find more about Storm Large and her other tour dates at stormlarge.com

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

Below, see photos from Storm's March 31 show.



Storm Large



Storm Large



Storm Large



Storm Large



Storm Large



Storm Large



Storm Large



Storm Large



Storm Large



Storm Large



Storm Large



Marilyn Maye & Storm Large



Marilyn Maye & Storm Large



Marilyn Maye & Storm Large



Storm Large & Suze Orman



KT Sullivan, Eda Sorokoff, Storm Large



Storm Large



Marilyn Maye, Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff