Review: Country Music Never Sounded Better Than GRAND OLE OPRY at Carnegie Hall

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There’s something about Carnegie Hall that feels magical before a single note is played. The history lives in the walls. The air hums with expectation. And the moment a performer steps onto that stage—magic.

Friday night’s celebration of the Grand Ole Opry was no exception: a love letter to the sounds that have shaped American music for the last century.

I came for Rhonda Vincent—and she alone would have been worth the night.

Four years ago, I knew next to nothing about bluegrass. Then my parents dragged me to the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival. Within an hour, I was hooked. And when Rhonda Vincent took the stage, it was over—I was converted. That voice and her perfectly chosen and arranged songs made me fall in love with a genre I never thought I’d care about.

When those iconic Carnegie Hall doors opened and she appeared in a dazzling green gown, it felt like royalty had arrived.

She opened with “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” beginning with an intoxicating, slowed-down intro before launching into a full bluegrass romp. It was classic—but unmistakably hers. She is effortless perfection. A voice that can build your heart as quickly as it can break it.

Then came a surprise: Scotty McCreery joined her for an Elvis-style take on the same song. His impossibly deep voice and smooth growl… Let’s just say—sexy.

“Kentucky Borderline” became a masterclass in musicianship. Rhonda Vincent & The Rage aren’t just a band—they’re a force. They are the epitome of truly American music.

And yes—I stand by this: Nobody should sing Dolly Parton except Dolly, Whitney Houston, and Rhonda Vincent.” Her bluegrass take on “9 to 5” is perfection. And want another special treat—hear her take on Jolene.

They closed with “Country Roads,” and the harmonies—those strings—were haunting. Her version rivals the original. It’s breathtaking.

From a lawn chair festival stages to the Ryman Auditorium to Carnegie Hall, Rhonda gives the same heart every time. That’s why she belongs here. That’s why she deserves her own night on this iconic stage. Hint, Hint, Carnegie Hall.

I had never heard of Wyatt Flores—and now I won’t forget him.

He’s charming, genuine, and immediately likable. The kind of artist you want to root for before the first chorus ends.

“Running on E” is an instant earworm, and his songwriting feels lived-in. He writes songs you can step into—because you’ve walked in those shoes.

“Half a Man” was raw and honest. With Wyatt, what you see is what you get—and that thing is beautiful.

By the time he dedicated “South Dakota” to his girlfriend, the audience was hooked. You can’t help but fall in love with this country boy.

It’s a rare joy to watch someone doing exactly what they were born to do—before they’re superstars. He sure is on his way.

Then came The War and Treaty—Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter—and they didn’t just perform. They shook the room.

They were the only act of the night to earn a full standing ovation. On a stage filled with stars, that says everything.

“Five More Minutes” opened with electrifying horns, and when Tanya hit her first note—full gasp. That voice is rich, soulful, and commanding. Together, their blend of country and soul feels timeless. It’s like watching the history and the future of country music at the same time.

Michael’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” was transformative. I never want to hear it any other way. His control, his emotion, even the whistling—it was haunting.

Their duet “Yesterday’s Burn” felt destined to last. It belongs in the annals of great duets alongside George and Tammy, Johnny and June, Tim and Faith.

They don’t need tricks. They just need to sing. And when they do—magic.

After a set by comedian Henry Cho, Scotty returned—and owned the stage.

He opened with “It Matters to Her,” proving immediately: This is a voice built for hits.

I’m talking Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, and George Strait territory.

“Five More Minutes” was storytelling at its best—a song that pulls you into your own memories and breaks your heart on the way out.

Closing the night was Kelsea Ballerini, the youngest member of the Opry at her induction.

She brought polish, warmth, and star power. “If You Go Down” had the crowd (and every bestie in it) singing along.

But the standout was a quieter moment—"I sit in parks." A song so honest it made me stop and wonder about my own life. No frills. Just truth. And that’s when she’s at her best.

And that gown? Perfection. Welcome to NYC, Kelsea.

The night ended, fittingly, with “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” a reminder of the legacy connecting every artist who took that stage.

I came for Rhonda Vincent—and she delivered beyond expectations.

But I left with more: new favorites, unforgettable moments, and a deeper appreciation for a genre I love.

Like it or not—country music is American music.

And at Carnegie Hall, it never sounded better.

Learn more about the Grand Ole Opry on their website at www.opry.com

Find more upcoming shows at Carnegie Hall, including more shows in their United in Sound series, on their website here.

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