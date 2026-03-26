Photos: See Highlights from the 2026 MAC Awards at Symphony Space
The 3/23 show honored some of the best of NYC's cabaret scene
The Manhattan Association of Cabarets presented the 40th Annual MAC Awards on the evening of Monday, March 23, 2026, at a live ceremony at NYC's Peter Norton Symphony Space. In addition to announcing the 2026 MAC Award winners, special honoree awards were presented, including Lifetime Achievement Awards to Lillias White and Karen Akers, the Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award was presented to THE SEASON: GOLDIE'S KIDS, the Hanson Award to Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki, and through a partnership between MAC and NiteLife Exchange, the Barry Levitt Jazz Award was presented to Vicki Burns and JOE ALTERMAN, in a show directed by Amy Wolk, produced by Julie Miller, and musical directed by John Fischer.
Winners included Ann Kittredge for Female Vocalist, Frank Dain for Male Vocalist, Christine Ebersole With Billy Stritch for Celebrity Artist, and more. See the full list of MAC Award winners HERE!
Learn more about MAC online at macnyc.com
Below, find photos from the night snapped by photographer Conor Weiss. Find more photos on the MAC Group Facebook page. Find behind-the-scenes photos from the MAC Awards here.
Marilyn Maye. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Vicki Burns. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Susie Mosher & Lorinda Lisistza. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Susie Mosher & Lorinda Lisistza. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Robert Grusecki & Anya Turner. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Anya Turner. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Robert Grusecki & Anya Turner. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
David Kenney & Lina Koutrakis. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Karen Akers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Karen Akers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Karen Akers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Karen Akers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Karen Akers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Karen Akers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Karen Mason. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Karen Mason. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Karen Mason. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Karen Mason. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Karen Mason. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lena Moy-Borgen & Lennie Watts. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Cheo Bourne, Lena Moy-Borgen, Lennie Watts, Karen Mack. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Karen Mack. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
KT Sullivan & Marta Sanders. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lillias White. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lillias White. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lillias White. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lillias White. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lillias White. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Justin Dylan Nastro, Kelly Rabke, Natalie Douglas, Lorinda Lisitza, Jon Satrom. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
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