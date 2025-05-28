Monika Ryan To Make 54 Below Debut In July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Monika Ryan in Monika Ryan's Broadway Birthday Bash on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at 7pm.

This one-night-only event features beloved Broadway classics like “Till There Was You,” “Look for the Silver Lining,” and “Beautiful Candy,” interwoven with original songs from her acclaimed albums Sweetness, Alive, and Playfully. It promises to be a heartfelt musical journey filled with joy, nostalgia, and inspiration. Tony nominee and three-time Emmy nominee, Mia Moravis, is Producer.

Appearing alongside Monika are three of New York's most sought-after jazz artists:

Pianist Steve Einerson, a finalist in the American Pianists Association competition, and a commanding presence on stages around the globe.

Bassist Neal Miner, celebrated for his warm tone and impeccable swing, and a longtime collaborator with jazz luminaries, such as Jane Monheit and Annie Ross.

Drummer Joe Strasser, a dynamic and deeply respected rhythm specialist, whose credits include performances with Cecile McLorin Salvant, Peter Bernstein, and many more.

Monika Ryan in Monika Ryan's Broadway Birthday Bash plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at 7pm. Cover charges are $51.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) - $62.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). Premiums are $101.00 (includes $11.00 in fees). An additional $6 in fees for all seating sections if purchased at the box office. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Monika Ryan is an award-winning jazz vocalist, songwriter, and producer, known for her modern take on classic jazz. A graduate of The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music and a Voting Member of The Recording Academy, she studied privately with jazz legend, Jackie Paris, and has shared the stage with icons such as Jon Hendricks, Jon Faddis, and James Williams. She has released sixteen albums and has graced stages in many parts of the world, including headlining the Montreal International Jazz Festival. Monika also completed two seasons as a rostered artist with Carnegie Hall's Neighborhood Concert Series, reflecting her deep commitment to musical outreach and education. Her latest album, Sweetness, was released on February 21, 2025, on Resensitize Records. www.monikaryan.com

