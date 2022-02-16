Mick Rafalski to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY!

The new Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway hosted by talk show Host & Producer Rye Myers at BAR 9 (807 9th Ave) welcomes Actor, Singer, and Fitness Coach Mick Rafalski on Thursday, February 17 at 7:30. Mick Rafalski has been seen across the country as "Captain Scott" in the national tour of Peter and the Starcatcher and he also performed internationally including at Disneyland Paris and Tokyo.

This week's show is sponsored by Broadway Pus! Broadway Plus has donated the prizes for the trivia segment which includes an official Broadway Plus tote bag and $50 gift code for any Broadway Plus online booking (zoom based experience or video shout out from your favorite Broadway star). Official details for redeeming the gift code will be given to the winner during the evening.

Next week's guest is New Zealand singing sensation Lara Strong on February 24. The March lineup of stars will be announced in the coming weeks

Guests can expect a night to remember for any Broadway fan, including Broadway trivia, Broadway memorabilia giveaways, and prizes that could include FREE tickets to Broadway shows and more! So make sure you do not miss a show because you never know what prizes might be given out. In the past prizes have included one-of-a-kind signed playbills, broadway posters, tickets to shows, and more!!

Recent prizes have included Amazon gift cards, West Side Story tickets, signed playbills by the casts of TINA, THE LION KING, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, HILLARY AND CLINTON, TOOTSIE, and many more! You will have to come each week to see what prizes are given out during the trivia segment!

There is no food or drink minimum, no cover charges, and no reservations for audiences to attend. The show starts promptly at 7:30 pm and goes on until 8:30 pm.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway debuted on Thursday, September 23, 2021, and continues every Thursday at 7:30 pm. The purpose of this show is to bring a Broadway-themed talk show to the theatre district that is easily accessible for all Broadway and theatre lovers and gives audiences an up-close and personal look at their favorite stars and Broadway industry folks. Thrown into all this fun is also Broadway trivia, including free shots, giveaways, and more for those who answer correctly.

Past guests have included Ben Cameron, Drew Gasparini, Hannah Cruz, Michael Mott, Michael Kushner, Robert Bannon, Alyssa Wray (American Idol Top 9), Robbie Rozelle, and many others! For a full list of past and upcoming guests and to see production photos visit www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com/ryeandfriends.

