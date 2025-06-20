Michael Worldly, Latoya Edwards, John Michael Lyles Will Lead FRANCOIS & THE REBELS at Joe’s Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Michael Wordly (Ragtime), Latoya Edwards (White Girl In Danger), and John Michael Lyles (A Strange Loop) are set to lead the cast of the new musical “Francois & The Rebels: A Punk Rock Ritual” at Joes Pub. The concert presentation takes place July 7th at 9:30 pm.

Rounding out the cast are Kent Overshown (Moulin Rouge), Gabrielle Elisabeth (Galileo), Miracle Myles (Hadestown), Kristina Nicole Miller (The Lion King), Jordan Alexander (Ragtime), Scott Redmond, and Jada Valenciaga, respectively.

The new musical is presented as part of the Joe’s Pub Working Group artistic program at The Public Theater, with co direction by Troy Anthony (Pericles), and a book, music, and lyrics by Queer Afro-Latino playwright and award winning activist Jaime Cepero.

Francois & The Rebels is described as a “high-energy punk rock ritual performance piece, honoring the history of the 1791-1804 Haitian Revolution.” The piece was a 2025 finalist for The Pipeline Arts Foundation Award.

Jaime Cepero (They/He) is an afrolatino queer non-binary artist, actor, and award winning activist, most well known for playing the conniving Ellis Boyd on NBC’s cult favorite musical drama “SMASH” from executive producer Steven Spielberg. With a songwriting style that has been called both “eye opening” and “innovative” (Broadwayworld), Cepero’s work has been featured on The Musicals Of Tomorrow for Broadway Podcast Network, The Songwriter Series for Playbill & Audible Theater, and as a 2x Semi Finalist in the Times Square City Songwriting Competition. Artist Residencies include work with National Queer Theater, La Mama Experimental Theater Club, Carnegie Hall, Barishnikov Arts Center, Chelsea Factory, MTF Musicals, Joes Pub, and The Public Theater. Their punk rock ritual about the Haitian Revolution, “Francois & The Rebels”, was a 2022 nominee for the Vivace Award for Theater Artists, as well as a 2025 finalist for The Pipeline Arts Foundation Award. Their organizing & community engagement work on the 2020 March On Broadway won two Gold Anthem Awards from the International Academy Of Digital Arts & Sciences.

Tickets for Francois & The Rebels are open to the public and can be purchased for $20 by using code “Jaime20”.

