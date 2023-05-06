Michael Anthony Theatrical to Bring JUKEBOX BROADWAY To Chelsea Table and Stage

This one-night engagement will play on Saturday, May 13th.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Review: Rachel Covey Does It All In ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF RACHEL COVEY at 54 Below Photo 1 Rachel Covey Is 100% Right In ONE WRONG TURN
Review: Witnessing The Future Of Musical Theater At STARS IN MY EYES/FOOD ON THE TABLE At Photo 2 Fairchild and Sperger Are All STARS and FOOD at TGR42
Interview: Hometown Boy Anthony Nunziata Discusses His Café Carlyle Debut On May 12th Photo 3 Anthony Nunziata Prepares for Carlyle Debut May 12th
Photos: Oscar Williams Makes Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With WORKING TITLE Photo 4 Oscar Williams' WORKING TITLE Works For Him

Photos: Oscar Williams Makes Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With WORKING TITLE

From the jukebox to the stage, Michael Anthony Theatrical will debut its latest production, "Jukebox Broadway" at Chelsea Table and Stage. The evening will celebrate those jukebox musicals that we treasure near and dear to our hearts such as & Juliet, All Shook Up, The Cher Show, Head Over Heels, Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge, Motown and more! Produced by Michael Anthony Theatrical, this one-night engagement on Saturday, May 13th will play Chelsea Table and Stage at 7:00pm.

The evening will feature performances by Cara Rose Diperto (MAT's The Movies That Slayed Us,) Callie Atkinson (MAT's Lights.. Camera.. BROADWAY,) Carolyn Keller (MAT's Good and Evil,) Channing Weir (MAT's The Movies That Slayed Us, MAT's Louder Than Words,) Chandler Sinks (MAT's Heathers, MAT's Good and Evil,) Danyele James, Elayna Garner (MAT's Queen of the Night, MAT's Lights.. Camera.. BROADWAY,) Emerese Noel, Francesca Panzara (MAT's Heathers, MAT's The Movies That Slayed Us,) Grace Mincks, Gabrielle Lavoie, Hannah Ellowitz (MAT's Lights.. Camera.. BROADWAY, MAT's Good and Evil,) Hunter Nicols, Izzy Escobar, JT Cambria, Katherine Lindsley, Kevin David Stevens (MAT's The Music of RENT,) Marley Armstrong (MAT's The Music of Adele, MAT's The Music of Waitress,) Marc Cobuzzi, Michael Nero, Michael Taylor Robinson (MAT's Queen of the Night,) Mikayla Cohen, Nadia Ra'Shaun (MAT's The Holiday Special,) Rache Marie (MAT's Louder Than Words,) Robin Donavan (MAT's Lights.. Camera.. BROADWAY, MAT's History Has Its Eyes On You,) Stephanie Bethancourt, Topher J Babb, Tory Vagary (MAT's Heathers, MAT's American Idiot,) Vince Fazzorali (MAT's American Idiot,) This production is produced and directed by Michael Restaino, associate directed by Daniel Sims and musically supervised by Skyler Fortgang.

Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatr bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Drew Droege and Mitch Silpas ITS MITCH AND DREW… AND WEVE NEVER FELT YOUNGER is Com Photo
Drew Droege and Mitch Silpa's IT'S MITCH AND DREW… AND WE'VE NEVER FELT YOUNGER is Coming to The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present comedy favorites Drew Droege and Mitch Silpa in “It’s Mitch & Drew… and We’ve Never Felt Younger!” on Sunday, June 18 at 7:00 PM.

Photos: Vocalist John Minnock Fills Birdland Theater Photo
Photos: Vocalist John Minnock Fills Birdland Theater

See photos of John Minnock performing at Birdland Theater!

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some G Photo
Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

It was quite an eye-opening night. The audience was certainly enthusiastic and welcoming. And there were people like myself whose curiosity was certainly sated by a diverse and delightful evening.

BROADWAY LATINX EDITION! Comes to The Green Room 42 This Month Photo
BROADWAY LATINX EDITION! Comes to The Green Room 42 This Month

The Green Room 42 will present 'Broadway Latinx Edition.' Experience the thrill of immigrant stories through show tunes and exhilarating rhythms of Latinx music in the heart of New York City.


More Hot Stories For You

Gil Evans Project, Big Chief Donald Harrison Quartet, and More to Play Birdland This MonthGil Evans Project, Big Chief Donald Harrison Quartet, and More to Play Birdland This Month
ROSEN & CARTER PRESENT: SOME LIKE IT CUT, Andrew Kober, and More to Play 54 Below Next WeekROSEN & CARTER PRESENT: SOME LIKE IT CUT, Andrew Kober, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
Michael Anthony Theatrical to Bring JUKEBOX BROADWAY To Chelsea Table and StageMichael Anthony Theatrical to Bring JUKEBOX BROADWAY To Chelsea Table and Stage
Drew Droege and Mitch Silpa's IT'S MITCH AND DREW… AND WE'VE NEVER FELT YOUNGER is Coming to The Green Room 42Drew Droege and Mitch Silpa's IT'S MITCH AND DREW… AND WE'VE NEVER FELT YOUNGER is Coming to The Green Room 42

Videos

Video: BROADWAY BARBARA Meets the Press; Performances Begin Tonight Video Video: BROADWAY BARBARA Meets the Press; Performances Begin Tonight
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
PARADE

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU