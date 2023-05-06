Michael Anthony Theatrical to Bring JUKEBOX BROADWAY To Chelsea Table and Stage

From the jukebox to the stage, Michael Anthony Theatrical will debut its latest production, "Jukebox Broadway" at Chelsea Table and Stage. The evening will celebrate those jukebox musicals that we treasure near and dear to our hearts such as & Juliet, All Shook Up, The Cher Show, Head Over Heels, Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge, Motown and more! Produced by Michael Anthony Theatrical, this one-night engagement on Saturday, May 13th will play Chelsea Table and Stage at 7:00pm.

The evening will feature performances by Cara Rose Diperto (MAT's The Movies That Slayed Us,) Callie Atkinson (MAT's Lights.. Camera.. BROADWAY,) Carolyn Keller (MAT's Good and Evil,) Channing Weir (MAT's The Movies That Slayed Us, MAT's Louder Than Words,) Chandler Sinks (MAT's Heathers, MAT's Good and Evil,) Danyele James, Elayna Garner (MAT's Queen of the Night, MAT's Lights.. Camera.. BROADWAY,) Emerese Noel, Francesca Panzara (MAT's Heathers, MAT's The Movies That Slayed Us,) Grace Mincks, Gabrielle Lavoie, Hannah Ellowitz (MAT's Lights.. Camera.. BROADWAY, MAT's Good and Evil,) Hunter Nicols, Izzy Escobar, JT Cambria, Katherine Lindsley, Kevin David Stevens (MAT's The Music of RENT,) Marley Armstrong (MAT's The Music of Adele, MAT's The Music of Waitress,) Marc Cobuzzi, Michael Nero, Michael Taylor Robinson (MAT's Queen of the Night,) Mikayla Cohen, Nadia Ra'Shaun (MAT's The Holiday Special,) Rache Marie (MAT's Louder Than Words,) Robin Donavan (MAT's Lights.. Camera.. BROADWAY, MAT's History Has Its Eyes On You,) Stephanie Bethancourt, Topher J Babb, Tory Vagary (MAT's Heathers, MAT's American Idiot,) Vince Fazzorali (MAT's American Idiot,) This production is produced and directed by Michael Restaino, associate directed by Daniel Sims and musically supervised by Skyler Fortgang.

Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatr bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.