Marilyn Maye, Jewelle Blackman, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

Marilyn Maye - OCTOBER 18-22 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on October 22 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway's Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to "melt the heart of the most hardened cynics" (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she's been crowned Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret.

Following 10 sold-out shows that celebrated her 94th birthday, Marilyn returns with an all new show. Her most recent run at 54 Below was critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling the evening "a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro" (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over "in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable" (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, "no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy" (Opera News).

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

$95-$105 cover charge ($106-$117 with fees). $150-$165 premium seating ($166.50-$181.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AMERICAN IDOL'S ALYSSA WRAY: SONGS THAT SPEAK TO ME - OCTOBER 18 AT 9:30 PM

"Truly a work of art to watch" - Luke Bryan, "Once in a generation" - Lionel Richie

Alyssa Wray is a singer, actor, and self-proclaimed romantic comedy enthusiast from small town Kentucky, currently residing in NYC. She gained national adoration throughout Season 19 of ABC's "American Idol," where she finished in the Top 9 in 2021.

After a year of performing under the immense pressure of gaining the public's votes and approval, Alyssa is ready to show her authentic voice. Alyssa's solo debut show will include reimaginings of favorite songs throughout her life and sharing about her journey from small town Kentucky to one of the biggest stages in Hollywood, and now to NYC, the big city of her dreams, through performing pieces that are representative of her life so far. Through songs that speak to her.

Featuring previous "American Idol" contestant Margie Mays, as well as Devin Bowles, Caleb Mitchell, Kaeden Pittman, Noah Robinson, Morgan Billings Smith, D'Kaylah Whitley, and Brook Wood.

Music Directed by James Stryska.

Produced by Caitlin Brightman.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Analise Scarpaci: PATHETIC LITTLE DREAMER - OCTOBER 19 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

You may have seen her as Lydia Hillard in Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire or have heard her debut EP, "Pathetic Little Dreamer!" After getting her start as a child actor in A Christmas Story and Matilda on Broadway, Analise Scarpaci is here at 54 Below! In a show for the ultimate pathetic little dreamers, Analise will sing songs from her album, Doubtfire, her dream roles, and more!

Featuring special guests Mitchell Sink (Matilda, Elf) & Renée Reid (Mrs. Doubtfire).

Produced and music directed by Grammy nominated, and Emmy and Tony Award winner, Michael J Moritz Jr.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! HOOK ME BY JANEY MILES AND BELA KONSTANCJA - OCTOBER 20 AT 9:30 PM

Janey & Bela are diving headfirst into the drama-filled world of teenage songwriters with their new musical HOOK ME.

Hook Me follows the hook-ups, breakups, and makeups that come with a summer spent at an exclusive songwriting camp, as a group of young writers navigate the real-life romantic entanglements that inspire their work. Join us as we pull back the curtain on the songwriting process and offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what really goes on beyond the song.

Pop musical storytellers Janey & Bela are thrilled to return to 54 Below after their first musical - REAL PEOPLE THINGS, which explored falling in love on the internet during the pandemic. Janey & Bela look forward to sharing this special sneak preview of Hook Me and welcome the 54 Below audience along for the journey of their next musical project.

Featuring Meg Delacy, Hannah Kanter, Erin McMillen, Vaibu Mohan, and Max Patel.

Written and produced by Janey Feingold and Bela Kawalec.

Co-Produced by Jake Glassman.

Associate Produced by Julia Segal.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Natalie Lander: LEGALLY BRUNETTE! THE SEARCH FOR MYSELF - OCTOBER 21 & 23 AT 9:30 PM

OMIGOD you guys! It's Natalie Lander (from that MTV reality show) in a new one woman musical, based on the real life experiences and ACTUAL journal entries from her time on the MTV reality show "Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods." Peek behind the curtain of the series, as Natalie tells her story through monologues and Legally Blonde songs with a twist. It's guaranteed to be an 'Elle of a good time!

Written by Natalie Lander, directed by Matthew Leavitt, musical direction by Drew Wutke, and produced by Jen Sandler.

$45-$55 cover charge ($51-$62 with fees). $75-$90 premium seating ($84-$100.5 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra, FEAT. Luke Hawkins, & MORE! - OCTOBER 22 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world.

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Produced, written, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel.

Featuring Luke Hawkins, Paul Hernandez, Kylie Heyman, Kendrick Jones, Anaïs Reno, Deborah Tranelli, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

You may know Jewelle Blackman as Persephone in the hit musical Hadestown on Broadway, but how did this Toronto born and bred girl end up here? Returning to 54 Below in her NYC solo debut concert Jewelle Blackman: Words & Sounds Vol 1.0, Jewelle takes a musical journey into the songs and sounds that have shaped the artistry that her fans have come to know and love. Hear songs by artists such as Stephen Sondheim, Nina Simone, Chaka Khan and original works by the artist herself. Watch as this chameleon of a performer transforms before your very eyes and ears.

Featuring Sojourner Brown, Tara Jackson, T. Oliver Reid, DeMone Seraphin, and Lillias White.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

Analise Scarpaci: PATHETIC LITTLE DREAMER October 19 at 9:45PM ET / Tickets $25

Marilyn Maye October 22 at 7:00PM ET / Tickets $25

SAFETY INFORMATION:

54 Below is committed to providing an unforgettable experience for all guests, staff, and artists in a safe and healthy environment. We are following the most current guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the New York State Department of Health and Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) related to COVID-19. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Please note that all guidelines and policies are subject to change in accordance with government mandates and recommendations.

