Madeline Myers Celebrated In WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 4: A CELEBRATION OF FEMALE MUSICAL THEATRE WRITERS At 54 Below

The work of Madeline Myers will presented at 54 Below as part of Women of The Wings Volume 4: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers on September 30th at 9:30pm.

Madeline Myers is a composer and lyricist for musical theater in New York City. Her musicals include Double Helix, Flatbush Avenue (UNC-Greensboro commission), The Devil's Apprentice,(world premiere Copenhagen, Denmark, 2018), and Masterpiece (O'Neill Musical Theater Conference 2018 semi-finalist).

Named to the 2022 Broadway Women's Fund "Women to Watch on Broadway" list, Madeline is a 2022 Kleban Prize finalist for lyric writing, a winner of the 2021 Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award presented by New York Stage & Film and the Ziegfeld Club; a 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Jonathan Larson Grant finalist; a 2019 York Theatre Company NEO Writer; a 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 ASCAP Plus Award recipient; and a 2016-2017 Dramatists Guild Fellow.

Madeline's musicals have been developed at Bay Street Theatre, the York Theatre, Goodspeed Musicals (Johnny Mercer Writers Grove), the New Dramatists Composer-Librettist Studio, the Fingerlakes Musical Theater Festival, Musical Theater Factory, the NMI Disney Imagineering New Voices Project, the New York Theatre Barn, and the Johnny Mercer Songwriting Project.

When not writing musicals, Madeline enjoys reading, walking in Central Park, and volunteering. She is an active volunteer with Central Synagogue's unhoused breakfast program and the founder of a 2020 voter registration/Census count initiative for the New York unhoused community. Through the pandemic, Madeline has worked with NYC Test & Trace Corps to bring mobile vaccine buses and PPE to unhoused New Yorkers. In 2018, Madeline created the Blair School of Music Student Citizen Award given to a female student demonstrating excellence in personal character and contributions to the community. Madeline sits on the Alumni Board of the Vanderbilt University Ingram Scholarship Program, of which she is a proud alumna. She is an original member of the music department of the Broadway production of Hamilton.

Madeline is a proud member of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild. She is represented by Chris Till at Verve Talent & Literary Agency. @madelinesmyers www.madelinemyers.com

Women of The Wings Volume 4 will feature work by Nico Juber, and performances by Carolina Rial - stay tuned for additional casting and creative announcements.

Women of The Wings Volume 4 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 30th at 9:30pm.

