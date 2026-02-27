MISS FAIRFIELD COUNTY: THE PAGEANT: THE MUSICAL to Play 54 Below in Concert

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below will present MISS FAIRFIELD COUNTY: THE PAGEANT: THE MUSICAL on April 7, 2026 at 9:30 p.m.

Created by Matthew Meade, the new musical centers on a small-town beauty pageant where ambition and secrets collide. Blending comedy with emotional stakes, the show explores the pressures of perfection behind the pageant stage.

The musical was the most nominated production at the New York Theatre Festival Winter 2025/2026, winning awards for Best Costumes (Jason Hughes) and Best Choreography (Halle Augenstien).

The April 7 concert will feature selections from the musical’s score, with music direction by Trevor P. Bourland.

The cast will include Kayla Green as Jessica Evans-Chuck, Christopher Herr as Skip Masters, Daphne Jackins as Missy Baird, Lyla Karekinian as Kandee Cartwright, Tara Nicole Murphy as Bev Chevy, Caitlyn Schmidt as Eunice Washington, Sydney Webb as Amber Lee Crenshaw, and Kimmi Zimmermann as Tiffany Evans.

Ensemble members will include Donovan Counts, Blake Gioviti, Yolee Louis, Kaleb Purswell, Brennan Schmidt, Gary Levy Tunstall III, Haley Walters, and Nia Wright.

MISS FAIRFIELD COUNTY: THE PAGEANT: THE MUSICAL will play 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 7 at 9:30 p.m. Cover charges range from $18.50–$40.50, with premium seating from $51.50–$68. A $25 food and beverage minimum applies. Tickets and additional information are available at 54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 p.m. are available by calling (646) 476-3551.