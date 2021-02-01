Lucy Darling Brings Magic to Virtual Valentine's Day

Lucy is the creation of Canada's Carisa Hendrix, A Guinness World Record holder who was also named Stage Performer of the Year by Hollywood's Famed Magic Castle.

Streaming Live Sunday February 14th, Hendrix has partnered with BigNightIn Entertainment to present this One Night Only event as an effort to raise awareness - and funds - for the artists and craft workers of the Costume Industry Coalition.

Recognized last month by two of Theatre's greatest champions (Secretary Hillary Rohdam Clinton and Lin Manuel Miranda), the CIC is a network of independent businesses and artisans that create and supply costumes for Broadway and regional theaters, as well as the entertainment industry writ large.

Tickets for Lucy Darling's Virtual Valentines Magic Mixer are priced per household and range from $30-$75, with the 'DarlingVIP' level offering autographed posters as well as a virtual meet and greet with the team following the show, which recently picked up a major endorsement from none other than David Copperfield calling it, "Funny, Engaging, and Stylish - a lovely way to spend an evening!"

Click HERE to make a reservation for the Valentines LiveStream - which also features a BYOB element with cocktail recipes offered among the interactive segments - and be sure to follow the Costume Industry Coalition's increasingly popular Instagram account for more details.