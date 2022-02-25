Listen: SHE WANTS A DOG Launches New Podcast Series THE PERVERT'S PODCAST

Created by Executive Producer of Fierce Festival Pippa Frith and Producer and Lecturer Kate Chapman, She Wants A Dog today launched its third brand new podcast series The Pervert's Podcast.

Listen below:

Presented by award winning theatre company Milk Presents and in partnership with Derby Theatre, The Pervert's Podcast is a brand new queer audio cabaret, recorded live, giving the listener a front row seat. Each show centres around an item selected from national queer archives. Bringing together some of the most exciting names in the queer community, The Pervert's Podcast is hosted by Milk's Leo J Skilbeck and guests include Campbell X, Mzz Kimberly, Georgoise Bourgeois, Ginger Johnson, E-J Scott, Jacob Bloomfield, Shay Shay and Annie Siddons, all recorded at iconic queer venue the Royal Vauxhall Tavern with a live audience. The minisode is pulled from a pilot recording that can be listened to here.

Producers, Pippa Frith and Kate Chapman, say: 'It was vital that The Pervert's Podcast was recorded live with an audience and, because of this, we were beset with covid-related delays; but we are so happy that we got here in the end and our trio of podcasts can all be enjoyed as a full collection! It has been a joyous collaborative process and we hope you enjoy listening.'

She Wants A Dog focuses on working with theatre artists to create and curate topical, questioning, entertaining explorations of what's important to them and the world around them. The Midlands based production company works with artists to unleash their voices and unpick current, complex topics such as trans rights, disability rights, queer politics and death.

The previous two podcasts are Sickbabe, a series of funny, frank chats with fellow creative #sickbabes who exiost and resist everyday with invisible physical health conditions, hosted by Suriya Aisha; and A Practical Guide to Death - an anthology of short-form dramas from five of the most exciting theatre writing talents in the UK, performed by actors including Ameiia Bullmore, Lisa Hammond and Balvinder Sopal.

Anyone can listen to She Wants a at https://shewantsadogpodcasts.com/ or wherever you get your podcasts.