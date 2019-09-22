Lisa Viggiano Presents FROM LADY DAY TO THE BOSS

During Lisa Viggiano's critically-praised 2018 Bruce SpringsteenTribute Shows (which helped earn her a 2019 Bistro Award for "Outstanding Vocalist"), she included a section of songs by iconic musicians and singers discovered over five decades by talent scout/record producer John Henry Hammond, who also championed Springsteen and recorded "The Boss's" first demo. Now, like a spinoff from a hit TV sitcom, Viggiano has created an entire cabaret show featuring songs and performers produced by Hammond during his long career at Columbia Records. In FROM LADY DAY TO THE BOSS: 50 YEARS OF TALENT DISCOVERED BY LEGENDARY COLUMBIA RECORD PRODUCER JOHN Henry Hammond, Viggiano will deliver her unique renditions of classic tunes recorded by Bessie Smith, Benny Goodman, Billie Holiday, Harry James, Count Basie, Pete Seeger, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Leonard Cohen, George Benson, and Springsteen.

Directed by MAC and Bistro Award Winner Tanya Moberly, with multiple MAC Award Winner Tracy Stark on Piano and Tom Hubbard on Bass, FROM LADY DAY TO THE BOSS: 50 YEARS OF TALENT DISCOVERED BY LEGENDARY COLUMBIA RECORD PRODUCER JOHN Henry Hammond will open at Pangea (178 Second Avenue, between 11th and 12th Streets) on Friday, September 27 at 7 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance/$25 cash at door, with a $20 food/beverage minimum. For reservations: www.pangeanyc.com. Viggiano will continue the four-show run (with Matt Scharfglass on Bass) at Don't Tell Mama (343 West 46th Street, between 8th and 9th Avenues) on November 13, 15, and 21, all at 7 pm. For reservations: www.donttellmama.com.

"While researching my Bruce Springsteen show, I became fascinated with John Henry Hammond and his ability to recognize talent," Lisa says. "His musical discoveries were cutting edge, revolutionary, and the artists he championed seemed to be just what America wanted to hear. Hammond was also a writer and civil rights activist, and as far back as the 1930s he was obsessed with ending segregation, especially in the music industry. During his time, he clearly helped to fuel progress in civil rights movement, and that only added to my passion about doing this show."

BIO: Celebrating her 20th year as a cabaret performer in 2019, this October Lisa Viggiano will make her debut at the 30th Annual New York Cabaret Convention at the Rose Theatre at Lincoln Center. Lisa was awarded with a 2019 "Outstanding Vocalist" Award by BistroAwards.com, which said "...musician, poet, and storyteller; Viggiano handles all three masterfully". Lisa has performed as a singer/actor since childhood, sharing the stage and screen with talents such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno and Bonnie Raitt. In 2016, her critically acclaimed show, Night In the City, earned her a BroadwayWorld.com New York Cabaret Award as "Best Female Vocalist." Lisa has performed in major cabaret rooms throughout the country, including 54 Below, Don't Tell Mama, The Metropolitan Room, The Duplex, The Triad, Baruch PAC, and The Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York City, The Palace of Fine Arts, The Herbst Theatre and The Plush Room in San Francisco, and The Gardenia in Los Angeles, and she has sung the National Anthem at games for various New York sports teams. By day, Lisa uses her voice as a speech-language pathologist for special needs students, helping them to find their voices. You can follow Lisa Viggiano on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for information about her CD release and upcoming shows in NYC and San Francisco.





