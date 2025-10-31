Lineup Set For The 2nd Annual Samantha Coleman Memorial Concert at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2nd Annual Samantha Coleman Memorial Concert will return to The Green Room 42 on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 7:00 p.m., with a lineup of performers newly announced for this year's benefit. The concert honors the life and legacy of Samantha "Sami" Coleman, while raising funds for the Sami Coleman ('17) Theatre Accessibility Endowed Fund at Adelphi University.

This year's performers include Haven Burton (How to Dance in Ohio, Violet, Shrek, Legally Blonde, Rent), Eddie Carroll, Frida Cox, Treshelle Edmond (for colored girls who have considered suicide, Children of a Lesser God, Spring Awakening), John El-Jor (Mean Girls: The Musical film, We Live in Cairo), Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook, Hamilton, Waitress, Wicked), Kuhoo Verma (Octet, The Big Sick), and Jared Weiss (Search: Paul Clayton), with additional artists to be announced in the coming week on Instagram (@swcmemorialfund).

The endowed fund supports Adelphi's Theatre Department and Performing Arts Center in expanding access, cultivating diverse communities, and ensuring that everyone-regardless of ability-can participate fully in the arts. Proceeds from ticket sales and an online auction will directly benefit the fund. The auction is now live, and supporters can bid or donate directly at scta.betterworld.org.

Following the success of the inaugural concert in 2024-which raised nearly $10,000 to support accessibility initiatives through the Theatre Development Fund-this year's event will once again celebrate the power of the arts to unite and inspire. Last year's concert sponsored an open-captioned Broadway performance of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends and featured artists including Haven Burton, Matt DeAngelis, Christine Dwyer, Treshelle Edmond, Amelia Fei, Arielle Jacobs, Liam Pearce, Nadia Quinn, Arbender Robinson, Carrie St. Louis, and Natalie Wachen.

The 2025 concert is produced by Danielle Feder, Kali Ponzo, and Zachary Sherman, and made possible in part by generous support from the Miranda Family Fund.

Tickets begin at $29 for in-person seats (no food or beverage minimum) and $19 for the livestream. The performance will be ASL-interpreted in person and captioned for livestream audiences, underscoring the concert's ongoing commitment to accessibility. Tickets are available now at The Green Room 42's website.