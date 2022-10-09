Linda Eder, Marilyn Maye, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

A BENEFIT FOR Quentin Oliver Lee - OCTOBER 10 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Opportune Productions is proud to present a barn-raising send-up of one of New York's brightest stars, Quentin Oliver Lee (Caroline or Change, Oratorio for Living Things, Porgy and Bess at the Met, Phantom in Phantom of the Opera National Tour) to 54 Below!

Join us with a host of Broadway favorites as we showcase a dazzling array of musical theatre's most uplifting and inspiring numbers.

Proceeds from the evening will go to help support Quentin and his family as he undergoes medical treatment. We might even be lucky enough to have Quentin join us on stage!

Featuring Blair Campion, Cicily Daniels, Angela Lee Graham, Tamar Greene, Treston Henderson, Joy Hermalyn, Robert Parker Jenkins, Jacob Khalil, Brett Macias, Jamilyn Manning-White, Bailey McCall, Kathryn McCreary, Lindsay Roberts, Tramell Tillman, and more to be announced!

For more information, please visit Quentin's GoFundMe page.

7:00pm: $45-$55 cover charge ($51-$62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30pm: $30-$40 cover charge ($34.50-$45.50). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Linda Eder - OCTOBER 11 AT 7:00 PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award-winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previous sold-out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She's a best-selling recording artist with eighteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's Living Room.

$140 cover charge ($155.50 with fees). $195 premium seating ($216 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! SEAN'S STORY BY KHIYON HURSEY - OCTOBER 11 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 Below for an exciting evening featuring the songs of Sean's Story written by Khiyon Hursey. Audience members will get a sneak peek at this epic, two-part, coming-of-age musical comprised of contemporary hip hop, R&B, and pop music and seeks to push musical theater into new territory.

Khiyon Hursey is an Ars Nova 2022 New York Community Trust Van Lier Fellow, the 2020 Stephen Schwartz Award recipient and has commissioned with Ars Nova, Manhattan Theatre Club, Theaterworks, and David Stone. The evening will feature an array of songs from the show, cut songs, and performances from the composer himself. Sean's Story is an Ars Nova commission.

$45-$55 cover charge ($51-$62 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marilyn Maye - OCTOBER 12-15 & 18-22 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on October 22 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway's Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to "melt the heart of the most hardened cynics" (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she's been crowned Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret.

Following 10 sold-out shows that celebrated her 94th birthday, Marilyn returns with an all new show. Her most recent run at 54 Below was critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling the evening "a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro" (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over "in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable" (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, "no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy" (Opera News).

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

$75-$105 cover charge ($84-$117 with fees). $140-$165 premium seating ($155.50-$183 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Z Infante: A JUBILEE WITH Z, FEAT. Krystina Alabado & MORE! - OCTOBER 12 AT 9:30 PM

Z Infante (they/them/theirs), makes their 54 Below solo concert debut. Best known for their featured role in Paramount Pictures' School of Rock, they currently star in the Broadway-bound musical Kiss My Aztec - conceived by legendary comedian John Leguizamo. A Jubilee with Z is an exploration of joy, resilience, and the obstacles we overcome in the face of adversity. With new and original music and covers of John Legend, Bruno Mars, Billie Eilish, and more, the evening will leave you with renewed hope, faith, and determination. You'll ask yourself, "How can I be the change I wish to see in the world?"

Z Infante has been seen at venues across the country and New York including Joe's Pub, 54 Below, Green Room 42, Lincoln Center, The Town Hall, and The Kennedy Center.

Featuring Zia, Krystina Alabado, Angelica Beliard, KC Delacruz, Evan Maltby, and Blu Morpho.

Music Directed by Keiji Ishiguri.

Directed by Nicola Murphy.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! - OCTOBER 14 AT 9:30 PM

Broadway's Next Hit Musical is back at 54 below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards meets "Whose Line Is It Anyway". The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway's Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and Music Director of Avenue Q, Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway's Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! FEAT. Ben Jones, Brian Charles Rooney, & MORE - OCTOBER 15 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forge.

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Quentin Fettig, Luke Hawkins, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Tyler McCall, Brian Charles Rooney, David Sabella, and Brionna Trilling.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95.00 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS DUDE: A 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION - OCTOBER 16 AT 7:00 PM

Join us at 54 Below for a raucous evening featuring the songs of Dude! In a 50th anniversary celebration of the Galt MacDermot and Gerome Ragni mega flop, experience "the most incomprehensible show ever presented on a Broadway stage" like never before! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by Margaret Hall.

Featuring Ralph Carter, Kalonjee Gallimore, Tymothee Harrell, Joshua Kukafka, Rachel Lloyd, Nic Mains, Allan Nicholls, Ali Regan, Analise Rios, Mia Williams, and more surprise guests!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

A BENEFIT FOR Quentin Oliver Lee October 10 at 7:00PM ET / Tickets $25

SAFETY INFORMATION:

54 Below is committed to providing an unforgettable experience for all guests, staff, and artists in a safe and healthy environment. We are following the most current guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the New York State Department of Health and Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) related to COVID-19. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Please note that all guidelines and policies are subject to change in accordance with government mandates and recommendations.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW:

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm.

