Lillias White, Ben Cameron & Ricky Ritzel to Join Upcoming CABARET CONVERSATIONS at 92Y

The 92Y School of Music has announced new guests for their popular interview series, Cabaret Conversations, now in its second year: Lillias White (Nov 1), Ben Cameron (No 22), and Ricky Ritzel (Dec 13). Previous speakers in the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award-nominated series have included Chita Rivera and Joe Iconis, among others. Each edition of Cabaret Conversations focuses on the guest's achievements, contributions to and work in the art form of Cabaret in New York City. Led by award-winning cabaret historian and performer, Michael Kirk Lane, this series is perfect for both practitioners and fans of the art form.



CABARET CONVERSATIONS (Online Only)

Mondays, 6-7:30 pm ET; $25 each or subscribe to all three for $60. Register here!



Nov 1, 2021: Lillias White

Tony Award-Winner Lillias White returned to Chicago on Broadway September 14, 2021 after first appearing in the role of Matron 'Mama' Morton in the Broadway production in 2006. A Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-Winner for her performance in The Life, White has appeared on Broadway in Barnum, Dreamgirls, Cats, Carrie, Once on this Island, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Fela! (for which she received a Tony Award nomination). She's also made countless appearances throughout her illustrious career in film and television including the lead muse Calliope in Disney's animated feature Hercules. Recent TV credits include the Baz Luhrmann-directed Netflix series The Get Down, Russian Doll, and Search Party. She won acclaim for her work in the Carnegie Hall Concert version of South Pacific starring Reba McEntire, which was broadcast on PBS's Great Performances. In 1992, she received the Daytime Emmy Award for her work on Sesame Street. She has appeared in cabarets and concert halls around the world including The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and the Sydney Opera House. Her first solo studio album Get Yourself Some Happy! is available now at LilliasWhite.com and on all streaming platforms.



Nov 22, 2021: Ben Cameron

Ben has appeared on Broadway in the original casts of Wicked and Footloose and has appeared on Broadway in Aida and in tours of Footloose, State Fair, Fame, The Who's Tommy, and Sweet Charity opposite Molly Ringwald. Ben is the creator/host of the long running NYC staple, Broadway Sessions at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (2018 MAC Award). Ben is also the MainStage host of Broadway Con, host of Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance, hit podcast talk show The Broadway Cast, web series Dance Captain Dance Attack on BroadwayWorld.com.



Dec 13, 2021: Ricky Ritzel

Ricky Ritzel has been a fixture on the nightclub and cabaret scene in NYC for over 38 years and his latest venture, Ricky Ritzel'S BROADWAY, received the 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020 MAC Award for Outstanding Recurring Series. Ricky has received most Cabaret awards including 20 Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs Awards in 11 different categories. An accomplished solo performer, Ricky has also accompanied such greats as Vivian Blaine, Varla Jean Merman, Julie Wilson, Lenora Nemetz, Nanette Fabray, and Miss Coco. With famed Chicago jazz vocalist Spider Saloff, Ricky created several award-winning revues such as 1938, which was recorded on the Kopathetics label, Porgy & Bess: a Cabaret Concert and Ira and Others.