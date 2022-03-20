Laurissa Romain to Perform at The Green Room 42 in Birthday Celebration

Laurissa Romain aka "Lala" will release new original music at her Birthday Celebration Concert. The event is set for Thursday, March 31st at 7pm at The Green Room 42. Audiences are invited to join Laurissa "Lala" Romain, as the night will double as the official release party for her latest new songs, which she premieres a brand new set. You won't want to miss out on seeing the first live performance by Lala's special guests; the newest boyband sensation, "Outloud," (@outloudboys). Click here for tickets for Lala's Birthday Show at The Green Room 42.

Fresh off The Better Days Tour, Laurissa opened for Dermot Kennedy and Joy Oladokun at The Leader Bank Pavillion in Boston for over 6,000 people and then for Ryan McMullen at Brooklyn Made in NYC. She is also very grateful to have opened for Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter at The Club Izze Concert.

Lala is featured in an article about NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert with her latest song "Comin' in Hot," which can be viewed here. She has created her own Youtube Rooftop Cover Series that also features her original music: Lala's Rooftop Cover Series. She is also an actress and is featured in the upcoming film "The Man Behind The Camera," previously known as "Kurt," as Veronica. The film is set to screen in April, 2022 and premiere on Netflix.

Laurissa also portrayed freedom rider Brenda Travis in Spike Lee's "Son of the South." She was honored to be a part of the film that brought a story from the civil rights movements to audiences. She also sang in the film. In 2020, Lala also garnered a nomination for Best Lead Actress at the International Film Festival in France for her leading role as Jill in the award-winning short film, "You Were Always."

Chris Rock cast her as Rosario Dawson's daughter, Grace in the Paramount Film, "Top Five," which also starred J.B. Smoove, Gabrielle Union, Kevin Hart, Sherri Shepherd, Cedric the Entertainer, Taraji P. Henson, Michael Che, Jay Pharoah, Jerry Seinfeld, Whoopi Goldberg, and Adam Sandler.

She is a native New Yorker raised in Hell's Kitchen, and started performing in her first off-Broadway show at the age of 8. At age 9, the young performer landed a role on Broadway in Lincoln Center's Tony Award Winning Revival of Rogers & Hammerstein's "South Pacific," playing Ngana for the successful three year run of the show.

Laurissa just finished a reading at The Westport Country Playhouse of Mathew Greene's new play, "Beloved Son," directed by Yay Chew. She portrayed the role of Zoey, alongside Geneva Carr and Felicia Boswell. She then went on to guest star as Mya on TBS' "Are We There Yet?" It was executed produced by Ice Cube, directed by Alfonso Riberio, and starred Terry Crews. She was a featured model in Bravo TV's Project Runway, Season 19 Episode 5, which featured Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir.

She has poured her spirit into both her original music and covers of today's top hits. She released her first single "Wasn't Love" in 2017, followed by "Black Girl Magic" in 2019 that debuted in Ben Cameron's Broadway Sessions Black History Month Show. Her most recent releases include "Barriers", "Tough Love," and "All I Need." Romain's vocal abilities have enabled her to sing backup for Mariah Carey at the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting and for Keri Hilson at the 5th Ave Snowflake Lighting.

She has also performed in several of the popular "Broadway Sings" concerts, delivering covers by Rihanna at Wollman Rink and Alanis Morissette at The Highline Ballroom. Lala can be found on all social media platforms: @inthelandoflala.