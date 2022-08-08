LaVon-Fisher Wilson and The Vonettes in Broadway BBWs Belt at 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents LaVon-Fisher Wilson & The Vonettes in Broadway BBWs Belt! on Wednesday, August 24 at 9:30pm. Get ready to fall in love with these three Dynamic Divas and their soulful, sexy sound!

Making her 54 Below solo debut, Broadway alumni LaVon Fisher-Wilson (Disney's Newsies, Chicago, Lysistrata Jones, and The Color Purple) is thrilled to be belting Broadway classics at Broadway's Living Room! With her fabulous back-up singers, The Vonettes, she will perform hits from Hercules, Little Shop of Horrors, Dreamgirls, Bubbling Brown Sugar, Ain't Misbehavin, and much, much more. Come and enjoy the fun, sing along, clap, and dance in the aisles as LaVon Fisher-Wilson and her fabulous Vonettes present Broadway BBWs!

LaVon-Fisher Wilson & The Vonettes in Broadway BBWs Belt! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, August 24 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

LaVon Fisher-Wilson is thrilled to be a part of Broadway BBWs Belt! Her Broadway credits include: The Color Purple (Sophia, three Gossips, Church Soloist), Chicago the Musical (Mama Morton), Lysistrata Jones (Heteira), and Disney's Newsies (Medda Larkin). Her off-Broadway credits include Emmet Otters Jugband Christmas (Mrs. Mink), Three Mo Tenors, Super You the Musical (AMA amazing) and Three Mo Divas! Regional Credit include Hairspray (Motormouth), Jelly's Last Jam (Gran Mimi, Suzu Award), Once in this Island (Asaka), Dreamgirls (French Davis' Understudy for the role of Effie), and most recently, All Shook Up (Sylvia). She can be seen in TV and in films such as Disney's Teen Beach Movie (Big Mama), Team Toon (Ike's Mom), "Quantico," and HBO's "Divorce." LaVon also does voice lesson and workshops that include fellow Broadway actors/actresses, for schools visiting New York called The Broadway Experience. She is also the lead singer of her singing group: LaVon & The Vonettes!