LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY: THE MUSICAL to Play Final Performance This Weekend

FERRY'S LANDING NYC's original stage show Little House on the Ferry: The Musical, a heartwarming and humorous musical set on Fire Island, will play its final performance on Saturday, November 9. The show started previews on Tuesday, October 15 and officially opened, Wednesday, October 30. Little House on the Ferry: The Musical, which features book by Rob Gould, and music and lyrics by Rob Gould and Rob Arbelo, is directed by Victoria Rae Sook and choreographed by Michael McCrary. Quenton Ellis serves as music director and Corey Kline is the music producer. For tickets and further information, visit FerrysLandingNYC.com.

“We're extremely proud of Little House on the Ferry, especially the hard work of the cast and creative team, and its message of equality for the LGBTQ community that was performed in the shadow of Stonewall,” says Rob Gould. “I have been thrilled by our rave reviews and enthusiastic audiences. So while we're sorry to see this chapter of the show end, we're very encouraged for the future of our special musical.”

The cast of Little House on the Ferry includes Charles Osborne as Randall, Andrew Leggieri as Timothy, Troy Valjean Rucker as Jake, Christopher Harrod as Donnie, Gilberto Saenz as Antonio, and Felipe Galganni as Xana DuMe. The show also features Kailin Brown, Manuela Agudelo, and Kelsey Mourant with Andre Jordan, Deon Oliverio, Andreas Wyder, and Tym Moss.

With the looming Marriage Equality vote in the New York Senate, four friends meet up on Fire Island for a weekend of passion, politics, and Planter's Punch. Join them on a fantastical journey of queer love, chosen family, and self-acceptance, led by a wayward drag queen and her unusual Greek chorus. It's time to #jumpthatfence in this new immersive nightclub musical.

Little House on the Ferry: The Musical is designed by Shawn Lewis, with costumes by Tyler Mark Holland, lighting by Zach Pizza, sound by Ryk Lewis, and props by Mikaela Baca-Dorion. Indigo Leigh is associate Costume Designer. Courtney Darlington is associate choreographer. Emma Ramsay-Saxon and Megan Ciszek serve as production stage managers, with Michele Corregio and Sydney Scott as assistant stage managers.

FERRY'S LANDING NYC is the Fire Island-themed space reopening the iconic venue The Duplex, a beloved home to both established stars and rising talent since the 1960s – revitalizing the historic club with unforgettable new performances. Located in the heart of the historical West Village, the upstairs cabaret space has been closed due to fire damage since 2022.

Photo credit: Austin Ruffer

