LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY: THE MUSICAL Begins Previews at The Duplex Tonight

FERRY'S LANDING NYC – the new destination for queer, immersive entertainment – will present the original stage show Little House on the Ferry: The Musical, a heartwarming and humorous musical set on Fire Island, which begins previews tonight, Tuesday, October 15. Opening night is scheduled for Wednesday, October 30. Little House on the Ferry: The Musical, which features book, music, and lyrics by Rob Gould, is directed by Victoria Rae Sook and choreographed by Michael McCrary. Quenton Ellis serves as music director and Corey Kline is the music producer. For tickets and further information, visit FerrysLandingNYC.com.

The cast includes Charles Osborne (“Worst Cooks in America”) as Randall, Andrew Leggieri (Bandstand) as Timothy, Troy Valjean Rucker (Romeo and Bernadette) as Jake, Christopher Harrod (“The Gilded Age”) as Donnie, Gilberto Saenz as Antonio, and Felipe Galganni as Xana DuMe. The show also features Kailin Brown (Chicago National Tour), Manuela Agudelo (The Running Show), and Kelsey Mourant (Shake & Bake) with Andre Jordan (Diana, the Musical), Deon Oliverio (“Pose”), Andreas Wyder (The Bad Years), and Tym Moss.

With the looming Marriage Equality vote in the New York Senate, four friends meet up on Fire Island for a weekend of passion, politics, and Planter's Punch. Join them on a fantastical journey of queer love, chosen family, and self-acceptance, led by a wayward drag queen and her unusual Greek chorus. It's time to #jumpthatfence in this new immersive nightclub musical.

Little House on the Ferry: The Musical is designed by Shawn Lewis, with costumes by Tyler Mark Holland, lighting by Zach Pizza, sound by Ryk Lewis, and props by Mikaela Baca-Dorion. Benjamin Hawkin serves as production stage manager, with Grace Griffin and Michele Correggio as stage managers.

FERRY'S LANDING NYC is the Fire Island-themed space reopening the iconic venue The Duplex, a beloved home to both established stars and rising talent since the 1960s – revitalizing the historic club with unforgettable new performances. Located in the heart of the historical West Village, the upstairs cabaret space has been closed due to fire damage since 2022.

