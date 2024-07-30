LET'S BE BAD: CELEBRATING BROADWAY VILLAINS returns to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Let's Be Bad: Celebrating Broadway Villains on October 14th at 9:30pm. After a sold-out and spellbinding first performance comes another night of spine-chilling renditions of Broadway's most iconic villain songs! From Evillene in The Wiz to Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors, Broadway has captured the thrill of villains who we love to hate. Featuring the talents of Broadway veterans and rising stars alike, we invite you to a bewitching time you won't want to miss!

Let's Be Bad will be lead produced by Rissa Lavilla, directed by Matthew B. Cullen, and written, co-produced, and co-directed by Kaitlin Rowan. For more information or purchase tickets, click here.

The show returns to 54 Below just in time for spooky season and features classics old and new. Let's Be Bad will take audience members on a journey celebrating what makes a Broadway Villain!

Let's Be Bad: Celebrating Broadway Villains plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 14th at 9:30PM Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees). Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

