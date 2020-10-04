LA TI DO Celebrates Black Artists With 'Come Together: A DMV Solidarity Cabaret'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The performance takes place on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

LA TI DO Productions via LA TI DOnline continues its support of the Black Artistic Community and its alumni of color by presenting a virtual solidarity concert bringing together community theatre artists in the nation's capital to raise money for Black Lives Matter and independent artists affected by COVID-19.

"Come Together: A DMV Solidarity Cabaret" takes place on Sunday, October 4, 2020.



Special Guest: Reesa Renee

Hosts, Singers, Spoken Word Artists, Dancers, Arts Administrators, and Theatre Veterans from the DC, Maryland, and Virginia community theatre circuit including:



Jim Adams, Jordan L. Daugherty, Amanda Dees, Samantha McEwen Deininger, MarQuis Fair, Cassandra Ferrell, Kristina Friedgen, Stephen Foreman, Amy Greco, J. Purnell Hargrove, Montario Hill, Aisha Holland, CJ Jackson, Julianne Jackson, Snowdenn Jackson, Julie Janson, Ashley Lyles, TJ Lukacsina, Tommy Malek, Heather McMunigal, Charles Murthy, Revathi Murthy, Pamela Northrup, Otega Okurume, Nikki Owens, Laura Reiss, Shemika Renee, Michael Santos Sandoval, BW Shearer, Justine Summers, Nikki Summons, Temple, Matt Wetzel, Stephen Yednock

Executive Producers: Don Michael Mendoza and Anya Randall Nebel

Producers: Rikki Lacewell, Meg Nemeth, Stephen Yednock

Musical Director: Josh Cleveland

Tech Director: Michael Santos Sandoval

ADMISSION: Registration is FREE, but a suggested pay-what-you-can donation via a Square link for Black Lives Matter and direct links to our artists will be shared during the show. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1915965952560/WN_ZTtD0b8fSOKhz7Hl8rxxfA.

