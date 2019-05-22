Kristolyn Lloyd, Lauren Marcus, Isabelle McCalla & More Join 54 SINGS MILEY CYRUS

"Wrecking Ball," "7 Things," "The Climb," "We Can't Stop," "Adore You," "Party in the USA" - the music of Golden Globe and Grammy award-nominated singer/songwriter and star of Disney's "Hannah Montana," Miley Cyrus, comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only!

On Sunday, July 7th, join over a dozen Broadway performers and rising stars as we celebrate the decade long career of one of this generation's most trailblazing artists: Miley Cyrus!

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Happy Hippie Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Miley Cyrus with a mission to rally young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth, and other vulnerable populations.

The 9:30PM concert will feature Gab Cinque (Singer-Songwriter), Jennifer DiNoia (Wicked), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill),Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom),Christian Thompson (Ain't Too Proud), Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill) and more to be announced at a later date. Casting is subject to change.

The evening is directed and produced by Russell McCook and Benjamin Nissen. Lauren Echausseand Larisa Jiao are associate producers, Jack LeBoeuf is the producing assistant, and projections will be designed by Robert W. Schneider.

54 SINGS Miley Cyrus will be presented on July 7th, 2019 for one performance only - at 9:30PM. Tickets start at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit https://54below.com/events/54-sings-miley-cyrus/.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Belowis a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Belowwill present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description on the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below"has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs. Located at 254 West 54thStreet, Feinstein's/54 Belowfeatures up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins





