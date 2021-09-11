Kati Neiheisel Will Appear in YESTERDAY...ONCE MORE: A Celebration Of The Carpenters

A new show celebrating the musical legacy of the Carpenters has been announced, with songs written by Richard Carpenter and John Bettis, Hal David and Burt Bacharach, Paul Williams and Roger Nichols, Leon Russell and more!

Friday, October 15th @ 7:00 pm

Saturday, October 30th @ 7:00 pm

Tuesday, November 16th @ 7:00 pm

Sunday, December 5th @ 1:00 pm

Musical Director Gregory Toroian on Piano

Skip Ward on Bass, David Silliman on Drums

Directed by Lina Koutrakos

Pangea - 178 2nd Ave, NYC, 10003

Reservations: 212-995-0900 or www.pangeanyc.com/reservations

$20 music cover (CASH ONLY), $20 food/beverage minimum per person

Proof of vaccination and photo ID required.

Kati Neiheisel, a 2018 MAC Award nominee for her New York Debut, Among the Stars, brings her love of the Carpenters to Pangea with her new show, Yesterday...Once More. With musical direction and arrangements by Gregory Toroian and directed by Lina Koutrakos, the show premieres Friday, October 15th, coinciding with Richard Carpenter's 75th Birthday. Additional dates are Saturday, October 30th, Tuesday, November 16th, and Sunday, December 5th.

Yesterday...Once More celebrates the sibling duo, Karen and Richard Carpenter, and their musical legacy. In the 1970s, the Carpenters topped the charts with their fresh, joyful sound, but even their songs with melancholic lyrics brought great comfort, as if commiserating with a good friend. It was no coincidence that throughout the 2020 lockdown, you could find Facebook and YouTube posts from singers of all ages doing their own renditions of Carpenters tunes to soothe their souls.

Kati was introduced to cabaret through Helen Baldassare's Cabaret Performance Workshop, where she met her musical director, Gregory Toroian. Kati also studied with Marilyn Maye, and with the late musical director Barry Levitt. Her early supporters and mentors include Sue Matsuki, Deb Berman, and Susan Winter.