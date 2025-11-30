KAHN ARTIST: MADELINE AND ME Returns to NYC for 1 Night Only

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

"It's twoo, it's twoo!" After shows in Puerto Vallarta, Boston, San Francisco, Chicago, and many points between, Kahn Artist: Madeline and Me, Eden Casteel's hilarious and heartfelt tribute to the legendary Madeline Kahn, is returning to NYC for one night only.

Kahn Artist: Madeline and Me is part of Urban Stages Winter Rhythms 2025. Showtime is Saturday, December 13 at 7 p.m. The theater is located at 259 W. 30th St., between 7th and 8th Avenues. Tickets are $35 and proceeds support Urban Stages' outreach programs. Type "BFRIDAY25" at checkout by Dec. 1 to get $15 off.

It's a side-splitting, song-filled adventure with Eden as she dives headfirst into her lifelong obsession with the one and only Kahn-Mel Brooks' comedic genius from Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, and High Anxiety, who was a Tony Award winner and a double Oscar nominee. The moment teenage Eden saw Madeline Kahn in a Michelob beer commercial, she had one thought: I want to be her when I grow up! From that point on, Eden dreamed of becoming as beautiful, witty, and ridiculously talented as Kahn-and maybe scoring a Michelob commercial or two.

An Ohio native now based in Rhode Island, performer/producer Eden Casteel is a singer, pianist, and creative consultant for performers all over. Eden writes and music directs solo musicals, is an in-demand piano bar entertainer and dueling pianist, coaches vocal technique and performance in person and online, and assists clients with songwriting and music production. You might see her playing piano bar in NY at Don't Tell Mama or The Townhouse, in Boston at Club Cafe and in Provincetown at Pilgrim House, or you'll see her as part of dueing pianos teams throughout New Engaland.

A "stunning coloratura soprano" with "a great sense of comic timing," Eden has played diverse regional theatre roles including The Proprietor in Assassins, Adele in Die Fledermaus, Yum-Yum in The Mikado, Mama Rose in Gypsy, Francesca Johnson in The Bridges of Madison County, Victoria Grant in Victor/Victoria, Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd. She also performed all the soprano arias and most of the tenor arias in a re-imagined Handel's "Messiah" with full orchestra.

Eden's song "What Are You Doing Rosh Hashanah Eve?", co written with Dan Chaika, won for Best Comedy/Novelty Song at the 2024 MAC Awards. Eden was also nominated for a MAC Award for Best Debut-Female that same year. Coming in 2026 is Eden's new cabaret show, Gaga For Ronstadt.

Directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince and co-written with Rod Ferguson, this show mixes laugh-out-loud stories, Kahn-inspired tunes, and moments of pure ridiculousness. Filled with iconic songs, compelling stories, and hilarious anectdotes, Kahn Artist: Madeline and Me is an intimate look at the trials and triumphs of both Kahn and Casteel. With musical arrangements by Jim Rice and Bobby Peaco.