By Popular Demand, Julie Reyburn Brings ANYWHERE WE ARE Back to Don't Tell Mama

When Connecticut-born and Cape Cod-raised Julie Reyburn launched her cabaret performing career in 2000 with the show Fate Is Kind, it began a meteoric rise in the New York nightclub scene. Over the next dozen years, Julie would win seven major solo cabaret awards (including three MACs, two Bistros, the first ever "Nightlife Award" in 2003, and the prestigious Julie Wilson Award from the Mabel Mercer Foundation in 2007). While during the subsequent eight years, Julie often performed one-off solo shows, in group variety shows, and was a founding member of the MAC Award-Winning vocal group Marquee Five, she tabled creating a solo show run to concentrate on raising her two children.

This past fall, Julie returned to the New York cabaret stage with a new show, ANYWHERE WE ARE, that has been critically acclaimed by the cabaret press. After a five-performance run at Don't Tell Mama (342 West 46th St., NYC), Julie is reprising the show-BY POPULAR DEMAND-on February 3 & 10, both at 7 pm. Featuring songs by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Noel Coward, Maltby & Shire, Lennon & McCartney, Ahrens & Flaherty and more, in ANYWHERE WE ARE Julie celebrates unconventional and uncompromising women, many from her own family. Co-produced by Fr. Jeff Hamblin, the show features Julie's long-time Musical Director Mark Janas on piano, with Ritt Henn on bass and David Ballard on flute. Julie's Director is Award-Winning performer Billie Roe, making her cabaret directing debut. For reservations, go to: www.donttellmama.com or call 212-757-0788.

"I turned 50 this year and my goal was to do what I love with a journey that spoke to my heart and mind and that an audience could identify with," says Julie about what motivated her to create this new show. "We are living through a unique and challenging time. Women are now leading as breadwinners, politicians, and activists. I wanted to look back at how generations of women before us were also leading, but within the social context of their time. The women I talk and sing about in this show shaped who I am."

Julie Reyburn has performed in numerous New York clubs and venues, including Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, and appears as a regular cast member for the Award-Winning Series Sondheim Unplugged at Feinstein's/54 Below. Recordings include: The Broadway Musicals of 1940 (Bayview Records), Fate is Kind, and the Bistro Award-Winning recording, Live at Feinstein's (American Songbook Records), as well as 8-Track Throwback with Marquee Five (Cavern Records). In her day job, Julie is the Director of Risk Management for the American Jewish World Service (AJWS), a nonprofit working internationally on human rights issues, after serving for many years at the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Julie is also a member of Actors Equity Association.





