Julie Halston, Darius de Haas, Christine Pedi, Jelani Remy & More to Join THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland

BIRDLAND THEATER will present "The Lineup" with Susie Mosher - the wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes - every Tuesday evening at 8:30 PM. Upcoming guest highlights include Julie Halston (9/17), Darius de Haas (10/12), Christine Pedi (9/30), Jelani Remy (8/24) and many more. Mosher, who hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every week, is a noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond. "The Lineup" features The Brad Simmons Trio, with John Miller on bass and Clint de Ganon on drums. There is a $20 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

"The Lineup," which features talent ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow, has boasted such names as Marilyn Maye, Alex Newell, Katharine McPhee, Donna McKechnie, Karen Mason, Beth Leavel, Debbie Gravitte, Jarrod Spector, Christina Bianco, and many more. Each edition of Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

According to BroadwyWorld.com, "Authentically one of the most original talents ever to grace the business of show, Mosher's gift as an entertainer is making people happy. Mosher's 'Lineup' is a selection of talent expertly curated, a glittery array of Manhattan artistry brought to life."

Susie Mosher - best known for her role in Broadway's Hairspray and Off-Broadway's long-running NEWSical! - grew up in San Diego, CA, and landed her first professional acting job as the youngest cast member in The Old Globe's west coast premiere of Godspell. She has been thrilling audiences on both coasts with her own brand of heartfelt observation and fearless improv ever since. In the 80's, Susie originated the role of "Dee Dee" in Suds: The Rocking Sixties Musical Soap Opera. Suds broke box office records in San Diego, and was followed by an Off-Broadway production. Soon after, Susie appeared in the original cast of the Off-Broadway hit Back to Bacharach and David, directed by her friend Kathy Najimy.

Throughout her career, Susie has worked steadily in film and TV, including guest roles on "Nurse Jackie," "Without a Trace," "Beverly Hills 90210," "Veronica's Closet," "Snoops," HBO's "If These Walls Could Talk 2" (opposite Vanessa Redgrave), and a recurring role on Showtime's original "The L Word." Susie has appeared in numerous films including The Wedding Planner, Lost Souls, View from the Top, It's Pat, and Bear City 2: The Proposal. Los Angeles and NYC audiences know Susie as "Pepper Cole," a painfully optimistic lounge singer turned web entrepreneur, Cashino, the long-running cult hit multimedia show she co-created with John Boswell and Hope Royaltey. In 2010, Susie wrote and performed her critically-acclaimed solo show, The Great Daisy Theory.

In 2007, Susie fulfilled her childhood dream when she joined the Broadway cast of Hairspray, playing "Prudy Pingleton" for the final two years of its six-year run. Susie appeared in the world premiere of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, directed by Gordon Greenberg, at the Goodspeed Opera House. She was a regular performer in the Drama Desk-nominated Off-Broadway hit NEWSical!

Susie co-wrote the new song "My Own Family" with Grammy, Tony and Emmy-winning composer Marc Shaiman, which will be released this fall.

BIRDLAND THEATER will present "The Lineup" with Susie Mosher every Tuesday evening at 8:30 PM. There is a $20 music charge and a $10 food and beverage minimum. Birdland Theater is located downstairs at Birdland Jazz Club, 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com. Please note: "The Lineup" will be performed at Birdland Jazz Club on Tuesday, August 21 and then will return to its regular home downstairs at The Birdland Theater starting on Tuesday, August 31. GUEST LIST SUBJECT TO CHANGE

In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.

UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT

THE BIRDLAND THEATER AND BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

September 6,13,20,27 (Mondays) 8:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. "Cast Party" will take advantage of the city's post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

September 5 (Sunday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Sean Harkness & The Unusual Suspects

Long before Harkness made his commercial debut on the legacy Acoustic New Age label Windham Hill Records and even longer before he became the go-to guitarist for vocalists from Broadway, film, and TV, Sean played electric guitar in bands that range from rock, blues, and dance rock, to funk, R&B, and reggae. Harkness's personal choice of songs are all classic rock/pop from the '60s, '70s, and '80s, given fresh arrangements that blend psychedelic jams, jazz, rock & roll, and unexpected world rhythms.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

September 10-11 (Friday-Saturday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Nellie McKay

Nellie McKay, the award-winning singer and songwriter, will present songs from her seventh album, Sister Orchid, and more. She has won a Theatre World Award for her portrayal of Polly Peachum on Broadway in The Threepenny Opera, performed onscreen in the films PS I Love You and Downtown Express, and her music was used in Rumor Has It, Monster-in-Law, and others. Nellie's music has been heard on "Mad Men," "Boardwalk Empire," "Weeds," "Grey's Anatomy," and she has appeared on TV shows including "The Late Show with David Letterman," "Conan," and "The Vie

September 12 (Sunday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Cady Huffman and Mary Ann McSweeney

a??a??Old friends Cady Huffman (Tony winner for The Producers) and Mary Ann McSweeney (award-winning jazz bassist, Girl From the North Country) come together to investigate music during the pandemic. Combining voice with bass, and whatever else strikes their fancy, the duo will pirouette from Peggy Lee to Jimi Hendrix, with a promise that nothing is off-limits. Huffman won the 2001 Tony Award for playing "Ulla" in The Producers. She was nominated for an Outer Critics' Circle Award for The Nance, and nominated for a Tony Award for The Will Rogers Follies. McSweeney has played with jazz legends Dizzy Gillespie, Joanne Brackeen, Lee Konitz, Gil Goldstein, and Bucky Pizzarelli, and for famous conductors Leonard Bernstein, Lalo Schifrin, and John Williams.

$40 + $10 food/drink minimum

September 13 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Carole J. Bufford - "Poets and Pickers"

Bufford's new show "Poets and Pickers," features songs that transcend the genres they were eventually slotted into whether pop, jazz, country, rock, blues, or Broadway. Stripping these tunes down to the bare essence and building them anew, her unique takes and inimitable style will make you hear some of the world's most beloved tunes with fresh ears. Featuring Peter Calo on guitar, expect to hear songs by Paul Simon, Randy Newman, Irving Berlin, Bobbie Gentry, Cole Porter, Johnny Cash, John Prine, Kris Kristofferson, Colin Meloy, Leon Russell, Sara Bareilles, Kander & Ebb, & more. A recipient of the Nightlife, Bistro, and BroadwayWorld Awards for "Outstanding Vocalist," Carole has become one of the most sought-after performers on the American vintage pop, cabaret and jazz scene.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

September 16 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ronny Whyte - "Whyte Witchcraft: Songs of Cy Coleman"

Whyte - a premiere interpreter of Classic American Popular Song, an outstanding jazz pianist, and a successful songwriter - returns to Birdland to celebrate his recent album Whyte Witchcraft - Songs of Cy Coleman. In addition to Whyte on piano and vocals, the show features Cecilia Coleman on piano, Scott Hardy on bass, Ray Marchica on drums, and Ron Horton on flugelhorn. Whyte has been featured on Marian McPartland's "Piano Jazz" on NPR. An ASCAP Award-winning songwriter, his lyric "Forget the Woman" was recorded by Tony Bennett and his music for "The Party Upstairs" won the MAC Award for Best Song of 2006. He produces and hosts the weekly concert series "Midday Jazz Midtown" at Saint Peter's in Manhattan.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

September 17-18 (Friday-Saturday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Jason Kravits - "Off the Top!"

Whether you recognize him from Broadway (The Drowsy Chaperone, Relatively Speaking) or TV ("Halston," "The Undoing," "Dr. Death," "B Positive," "Search Party"), you've never seen Jason Kravits quite like this. In a performance London's Reviewsgate calls "a five-star masterclass in the art of improv," Jason invents an entire cabaret, from scratch, right before your eyes. Every song, every lyric, every show-biz anecdote, humblebrag and overshare... made up, on the spot, based on your suggestions. Backed by the most daring band in the business, and featuring very special guests, Jason creates a solo, improvised musical-comedy high wire act you've got to see to believe.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

September 19 (Sunday) 8:30 - Birdland Theater

Susan Mack - "Music in the Air"

Susan Mack's "Music in the Air" celebrates the profound power and magic of music in our lives. Through jazz standards of composers including Cole Porter, Antônio Carlos Jobim, Irving Berlin and Chick Corea, the show rejoices in their "forever music" - bringing a contemporary spin to the dancing, romancing and loving that music inspires in all of us. Mack's 2018 debut show "Nobody Else But Me," directed by the legendary Marilyn Maye, was nominated for a MAC Award for Best Female Debut. "Music in the Air" features musical director Tedd Firth on piano, David Fink on bass, Eric Halvorson on drums, and is directed by Lina Koutrakos.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

September 20 (Monday) 7:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

The Broadway Cast of "Company" - A Benefit Concert for "Darkness RISING"

The Broadway cast of Company is proud to present a benefit concert at Birdland to support "Darkness RISING Project," which provides therapy and mental health resources for Broadway show company members. Scheduled to appear are Darkness RISING Project's Carlita Victoria and Khalifa White, along with Company cast members Kathryn Allison, Terence Archie, Etai Benson, Britney Coleman, Nikki Renée Daniels, Matt Doyle, Javier Ignacio, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, and Bobby Conte Thornton, with Paul Staroba on piano. The cast of Company is so inspired by "The Darkness RISING Project," its workshops, toolkits and de-stigmatization of the importance of mental health in the community. Support, in collaboration with Adrienne Warren, provides therapy and mental health resources for returning Broadway company members with contributions made by producers.

$40/75 + $10 food/drink minimum

September 24-25 (Friday-Saturday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Jeremy Stolle - "No More Talk of Darkness"

Jeremy Stolle is a current member of Broadway's Phantom of the Opera with over a decade of experience wearing the mask. In his show at Birdland, you will hear Phantom like you have never heard it before, and so much more beyond the darkness of the Phantom's lair. The night is packed with show-stopping Broadway songs, soaring high notes, classic music, and hilarious stories of the great white way. Jeremy has enchanted audiences worldwide with his approachable, energetic demeanor and comedic charm. This heartfelt concert about life, love, and the perseverance it takes to make it on Broadway is perfect for all ages.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

September 27 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Clint Holmes - "Possibilities" - featuring the Christian Tamburr Trio

Clint Holmes is a consummate Grammy Award-nominated entertainer, writer, performer and recording artist. Whether he is singing selections from contemporary classics or stirring original pieces, every performance is a one-of-a-kind, mesmerizing, and unforgettable experience. His 40-plus year career has taken him from the top of the charts, to concert halls, on TV screens, and cemented his legacy as a veritable Las Vegas institution. His big break came in 1972 when he released "Playground In My Mind," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In addition to hosting his own Emmy Award-winning talk/variety show, Clint served as Joan Rivers' sidekick and announcer on Fox TV's "The Late Show."

$40 + $10 food/drink minimum