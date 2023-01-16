Judy Pancoast Performs at Green Room 42 This Month

You could say that Judy Pancoast's entire life has led up to her cabaret show.

"All My Best Memories: Built by The Carpenters," is not only a tribute to the best-selling brother-sister duo of the seventies, but it's also a tribute to fandom itself, performed by a dyed-in-the-wool fangirl - and Grammy-award nominee Judy Pancoast. Pancoast will be performing at The Green Room 42 on January 25th at 7 pm.

Directed by David Gaines and featuring musical director Michael Pierce on the piano, the show is not a typical tribute; Pancoast doesn't dress up as Karen or attempt to imitate her one-of-a-kind voice. Instead, the show features her intimately sharing her early life story, through anecdotes and the music of the best-selling brother and sister duo of the seventies. As the title implies, Judy was, indeed, built by the music of the pair as she struggled to find her identity as a chubby child from a working class, dysfunctional family in the 70s. Audiences have laughed and cried during the show and inevitably embrace her warm personality and enthusiasm for her subject, especially when she tells the story of how she lied her way backstage for a private audience with Karen and Richard Carpenter, and makes it seem like it's yesterday once more..

Entertainment writer Kevin Scott Hall said of the show: "Pancoast has a smooth and pleasing tone that is also tailor-made for this material. Even better, her heart has been immersed in the material for decades, so every note and word is felt. Her version of "Superstar" (co-written by the recently departed Leon Russell), the ultimate groupie song, is filled with a trenchant longing that makes it as effective as any version I've ever heard."

Gerry Geddes of BistroAwards.com called Pancoast, "A singer with a welcome attention to the lyric and the story... I particularly liked her take on "Superstar" addressed directly to the Carpenters and filled with adolescent angst."

