Jordan Fisher, Kathryn Gallagher and More to Celebrate DEATHLESS Cast Album at Joe's Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Joe’s Pub will celebrate Deathless: Original Studio Cast Recording with a special release concert on Thursday, November 13 at 9:30 PM. In addition to the show’s creator Zack Zadek, the evening will feature performances by vocalists heard on the album, including Kevin Atwater (acclaimed singer/songwriter), Sara Kays (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”), and Nicolette Robinson (Waitress), in addition to guest artists Kathryn Gallagher (Grammy winner, Tony nominee, Jagged Little Pill), Jordan Fisher (Sweeney Todd, Hadestown), Morgan Dudley (Hadestown, The Prom), Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and Yazmin DeJesus. The concert will include songs from Deathless, in addition to a few never-before-heard sneak peeks from Zadek’s upcoming projects.

Deathless, which will be released in digital and steaming formats on Friday, November 7, is a new indie-folk musical with music and lyrics by Zack Zadek. The new single “Up and Away,” featuring Maia Reficco (Hadestown, “Pretty Little Liars”) and Sara Kays (celebrated singer/songwriter), was released last Friday. The album – which features orchestrations and additional production by Justin Goldner and Zack Zadek – is produced by Doug Schadt (Maggie Rodgers’ Alaska), with Jonathan Brielle and Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producers. Pre-save the album and hear the first three singles at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/DEATHLESS

The Deathless studio cast album features performances from both rising and established stars from music, theater, and film, including Kevin Atwater (acclaimed singer/songwriter), two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan (Floyd Collins, Newsies), Sara Kays (celebrated singer/songwriter), Maia Reficco (Hadestown, “Pretty Little Liars”), and Nicolette Robinson (Waitress).

Deathless was produced at Goodspeed Musicals. The album features A&R Consulting by Tal Oz of Hundred Days and casting by Benton Whitley of Whitley Theatrical.

In a world where the cure for aging and natural death has been released in America, Hayley Serling and her family take a road trip across the country to Niagara Falls to process the loss of her mother, and decide whether or not to live forever without her. A unique hybrid that features recording artists alongside actors, Deathless is a moving and intimate indie folk musical.