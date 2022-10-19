John Lloyd Young to Return to 54 Below in January 2023

54 BELOW will welcome back Tony® and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young for a celebration of classic hits from the '50s and '60s. This beloved Jersey Boy returns to sing the familiar songs which made him a star with four performances from January 11th through the 14th. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/JLY.

John Lloyd Young, Broadway's Jersey Boy, is the Tony® and Grammy award-winning Frankie Valli from Broadway's Jersey Boys as well as the star of the Clint Eastwood directed Warner Bros film. John Lloyd Young: Broadway's Jersey Boy is a celebration of classic hits from the '50s and '60s presented in the authentic acoustic style of original rock 'n' roll, Doo-Wop, and R&B standards. Along with tracks from Young's critically acclaimed debut album My Turn, the show features "Sherry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me," and "In the Still of the Night," along with treasures from Roy Orbison to The Platters, the Righteous Brothers to Paul McCartney, Adele to Luther Vandross, Little Anthony, Elvis, Tom Jones, and more. Music direction by Tommy Faragher.

John Lloyd Young: Broadway's Jersey Boy plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) January 11-14 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $70-$80 ($78.50-$89.50 with fees), with premium seats for $135-$140 ($150-$155.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/JLY. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus $1.50 facility fee.

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.