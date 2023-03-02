John Hill and Danny Visconti to Present HAIR AND TEETH at The Green Room 42 This Month

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present John Hill and Danny Visconti in two performances of their new show "Hair and Teeth" on Friday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 15, both at 9:30 PM. The longtime collaborators, former roommates, and notoriously infamous writers for Bravo TV's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" will bring their sick and twisted energies to the stage for a spiritual (and musical) quest to find inner peace (and outer beauty). "Hair and Teeth" is a journey of the heart told through vulnerable revelations and through classic American songs by artists such as Jessica Simpson and Beyoncé. The show features musical director Brian Nash.

John Hill is the co-host of Sirius XM Satellite Radio's "Andy Cohen Live" weekdays at 10:00 AM ET, and hosts his own weekly show "The News with John Hill" on Tuesdays at 11:00 AM live, on Sirius XM channel 102. His theater crits include Hairspray (Fender, original Broadway cast), The Boy from Oz (Mark Herron, original Broadway cast), bare: a pop opera (Jason, original Off-Broadway cast), and Miss Saigon (Broadway national tour). His TV appearances include Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live," "Project Runway," "Top Chef," "Tori and Dean," "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D List," "Attack of the Show," and "Not Today Bianca." John is the co-creator of the scripted podcast "Naughty" on Wondery+ and the cohost of "Discretion Advised."

Danny Visconti is known for his work on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," numerous reunion specials hosted by Andy Cohen including "The Traitors," "Below Deck," "Below Deck Mediterranean," "Summer House," "Southern Charm," "Shahs of Sunset," and "Married to Medicine." His acting and performing credits include "The Other Two," Off-Broadway's Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man, and his solo FringeNYC show, HILL-BENT: My Night with Hillary Clinton.

John Hill and Danny Visconti will perform "Hair and Teeth" on Friday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 15, both at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$40. A livestream option for both shows is available for $20 each. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

