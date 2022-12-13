John-Andrew Morrison Will Make 54 Below Solo Debut
John-Andrew Morrison plays on February 3 & 4 at 7:00pm.
54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, welcomes Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison for No... Maybe... Why Not: An Evening with John-Andrew Morrison, a funny, sassy, and heartfelt performance of songs from Broadway and beyond. John-Andrew Morrison plays on February 3 & 4 at 7:00pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/JohnAndrewMorrison.
John-Andrew Morrison is a singer and actor with credits including a breakthrough and highly acclaimed Tony Award nominated performance in A Strange Loop on Broadway, Blues for an Alabama Sky Off-Broadway with Keen Company, and performances at many NYC hot spots including 54 Below, Joe's Pub, The Beechman, and Ars Nova.
Tickets go on sale to Club 54 members on Tuesday, December 13 at noon. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 16 at noon.
No... Maybe... Why Not: An Evening with John-Andrew Morrison plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 3 & 4 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $45 ($51 with fees), with premium seats for $80 ($89.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/JohnAndrewMorrison. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus $1.50 facility fee.
