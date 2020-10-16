Joey Taranto Presents Upcoming Concert 90's DREAMS

The concert will take place this Sunday, Oct.18th at 7pm ET.

Do you miss live shows? Wish you could attend a concert? Dying to make out with a stranger after one too many tequila shots in a dark venue? Well, Broadway's Joey Taranto can't help you with the latter, but he can provide you with some laughs, a few wild stories, and some soulful, rock vocals.

Described as the love child of Steve Perry and Chaka Kahn, Taranto has created a successful, monthly concert series called "Virtual Insanity." Each one is themed and the next show, "90's Dreams", is this Sunday, Oct.18th at 7pm ET. The theme is.... you guessed it, 90's!

General Admission is donation based and tickets are limited so that the show remains intimate and personal.

Ticket are available at https://buytickets.at/joeytaranto/ 422985.

Joey Taranto is a New Orleans native who made his Broadway debut as Drew in Rock of Ages. Other Broadway credits include the Original Cast of Kinky Boots and Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark. He was also cast in "Bat out of Hell" at New York City Center. His solo show "Dude Sings Like a Lady" debuted at Joe's Pub to a sold out audience.

