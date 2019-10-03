Joe's Pub To Present Trevor Bachman In SHAPESHIFTERS PLAYLIST

Joe's Pub at The Public Theater will present queer composer and vocalist Trevor Bachman in a suite of songs and poetry on Friday, October 25th, at 7 p.m.

In Shapeshifters Playlist, an hour-long sampling of Bachman's full length musical, Shapeshifters: A Queer Comic Book Musical, Trevor Bachman, accompanied by a tight band, shines light on the role of queer community as the ultimate survival tool. Praised by the NY Times as "musically and vocally rich" and noted for "golden-voiced", "soulful vocals", Trevor Bachman bridges past, present, and future in this musical survival guide for queers of all ages.

With all original music ranging from singer-songwriter to blues to funk, and packed to the brim with soulful grooves, eclectic beats, and electric harmonies, Shapeshifters, is described as part Queer Zine, part Spotify Playlist.

Shapeshifters has been featured at The Public Theater's Queer and Now at the Delacorte Theatre, The Afterglow Festival at Provincetown Arthouse, Musical Theatre Factory, Joe's Pub, and The Duplex, as an inaugural project of the Denovan Grant.

The band includes Cameron Franklin, Abel Garriga, Zach Infante, and Hiroyuki Matsuura, with direction by Zhailon Levingston.

Tickets are $15 and are available online now at publictheater.org, by phone at (212) 539-8500 , or in person at the Taub Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street (at Astor Place), New York, NY 10003.





