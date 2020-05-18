Joe's Pub Announces Pride 2020 Line-Up Featuring Lea DeLaria, Isaac Oliver and More

The indomitable spirit of New York City Pride can never be dampened, and Joe's Pub, a program of The Public Theater, continues to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. Joe's Pub invites its fans from all over the world to come together and celebrate Pride inside with JOE'S PUB LIVE!, its free series of live-streamed and archived performances from their iconic stage in New York City, this June.

Designed to facilitate social connection during this time of physical distancing, the Pride line-up for Joe's Pub Live! will feature an evening of his signature sit-down comedy with Isaac Oliver on Thursday, June 4 at 8PM; a celebration of tattooed ladies, Korean popstars, '70s queer culture, the apocalypse, and more with Max Vernon's Existential Life Crisis Lullaby on Friday, June 5 at 8PM; a salute to a perennial pop goddess by way of Kim David Smith Sings Kylie Minogue on Saturday, June 6 at 8PM; a balls-to-the-wall drag fest in the form of The Martha Graham Cracker Drag Cabaret on Friday, June 12 at 8PM; a night of fresh tales, classic jamz, and the same ol' bad attitudes from 2Scoops on Saturday, June 13 at 8PM; an evening of belly laughs and more with comedian, actress, and jazz musician Lea DeLaria's Fuck Love on Thursday, June 18 at 8PM; a star-studded celebration of Michael Callen with Purple Heart: The Music of Michael Callen on Friday, June 19 at 8PM; a thrilling evening of music, comedy, theater and magic in Spirit Night hosted by Henry Koperski and Larry Owens on Saturday, June 20 at 8PM; Jomama Jones' Black Light, a critically acclaimed musical revival for turbulent times, on Friday, June 26 at 8PM; a one night only retrospective concert and celebration of a pop icon with Kevin Smith Kirkwood's Classic Whitney: Alive! on Saturday, June 27 at 8PM; and the creation of a safe space to process, to commune, and to laugh with Justin Sayre Makes The Case for America on Saturday, July 4 at 8PM.

Thursday, June 4 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Writer/performer Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, The New York Times, HBO's "High Maintenance," Netflix's "GLOW") returns to Joe's Pub for an evening of his signature sit-down comedy.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on June 5, 2018.



Max Vernon: EXISTENTIAL LIFE CRISIS LULLABY

Friday, June 5 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Described by the New Yorker as "equal parts Bohemia and Broadway," Max Vernon has emerged as a singular and eccentric voice in the world of musical theatre. He received the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical, three Drama Desk Nominations, a Jonathan Larson Grant, and the Richard Rodgers Award for his musicals The View UpStairs and KPOP, both of which had critically acclaimed extended Off-Broadway runs. Following a sold-out debut at the Kennedy Center in 2018, he returned to Joe's Pub for a three concert-stint of high spectacle, high fashion, and high belted F sharps. Featuring a cast of Broadway stars and Downtown divas, Existential Life Crisis Lullaby will be a celebration of tattooed ladies, Korean popstars, '70s queer culture, the apocalypse, sentient robots, aging club kids, homicidal hipster cults, and... love?*

*Warning: costume changes will occur

Directed by Ellie Heyman

Costume design: Max Vernon

Video: Matt Marlinski

Guests:

Michael Longoria

Jo Lampert

Gianna Masi

Andy Mientus

Fancy Feast

Sophia Ramos

Helen Park

Leah Lane

Band:

James Dobinson - piano/music direction

Paul Heaney - guitar

Tristan Marzeski - drums

Alan Hewitt - bass

Avery Leight Draut, Michelle Geo, Gianna Masi - backup vocals

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on April 23, 2019.

Saturday, June 6 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Kim David Smith salutes perennial pop goddess, Kylie Minogue, with an intimately fabulous cabaret-fantasia celebrating Kylie's catalogue of gargantuan hits and glittering deep cuts, from 1987's The Loco-Motion all the way through to 2018's Golden. Labeled the "male Marlene Dietrich" by The New York Times, Smith deconstructs three decades of Minogue dance anthems with music direction by the multi-MAC Award winning Tracy Stark, and with costumes by Miodrag Guberinic (Katy Perry, Madonna, Nicki Minaj).

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on November 19, 2018.



THE Martha Graham CRACKER CABARET

Friday, June 12 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

This balls-to-the-wall drag cabaret is hosted by Martha Graham Cracker, who is, perhaps, the world's tallest and hairiest drag queen. Backed by a four-piece live band, Martha Graham Cracker, hailed as "The Drag Queen King" by the Philadelphia Inquirer, performs new arrangements and mashups of songs by artists ranging from Prince and Lady Gaga to Black Sabbath and Nina Simone, and a bit of everything in between.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on January 18, 2019.



2SCOOPS

Saturday, June 13 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Long after cassingles, beepers, and neon colors have gone out of style, these 2 girlz from around the way still cling tight 2 the music and style of the 90's. Holding the world record for the most breakups of any group in history, they were recently reunited, broken up again, and re-reunited on the Joe's Pub stage. Don't Miss Dana and Deena for a night of fresh tales, classic jamz, and the same ol' bad attitudes.

2Scoops is written and performed by Adam Enright & Aaron Fuksa

Video content filmed & directed by Chris Ford at Glamsmash Productions

"Donuts" - written by Sharon Kenny

2Scoops Photography by John Keon

Production Manager: Scott Delacruz

Meaghan Sands Ungar - Kiffany

Oprah - Oprah

Austin Sanders - TMZ

Ryan Chittaphong

Kimberly Chesser

Alyssa Kim

Robbie Guerra

James Roberts IV

John Swader

Travis Kent - Caveman

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on April 15, 2019.



Lea DeLaria: FUCK LOVE

Thursday, June 18 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Lea DeLaria seems to have achieved overnight stardom with her three-time, SAG Award-winning, standout role as Carrie 'Big Boo' Black in the Netflix hit series "Orange Is the New Black." However, DeLaria's multi-faceted career as a comedian, actress, and jazz musician, has, in fact, spanned decades.

DeLaria holds the distinction of being the first openly gay comic on television in America, which led to countless television and film roles portraying police lieutenants, PE teachers, and the lesbian who inappropriately hits on straight women.

Selected TV credits: "The Code," "Shameless," "Broad City," "Baroness Von Sketch," "The Jim Gaffigan Show," "Awkward," "Clarence," "Californication," "The Oblongs," "One Live to Live," "Law and Order: SVU," "Will and Grace," "Friends" and "Matlock." Selected Film credits: Cars 3, Support The Girls, First Wives Club, Dear Dumb Diary, and Edge of Seventeen.

She's received Obie & Theater World Awards, and a Drama Desk nomination for her portrayal as Hildy in The Public Theater's revival of On the Town, and has played both Eddie & Dr. Scott in the gender-bending Broadway musical The Rocky Horror Show.

DeLaria was the featured vocalist at the 50th Anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival, and has performed in some of the most prestigious houses in the world including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Chicago Symphony, Hollywood Bowl, The Royal Albert Hall, and the Sydney Opera House.

DeLaria has five records on the Warner Jazz and Classics label and her book Lea's Book of Rules for the World is in its third printing at Bantam Doubleday and Dell.

Her sixth record, House Of David delaria+bowie=jazz, was released in the summer of 2015 to critical acclaim.

DeLaria can currently be seen as Queenie in Hulu's "Reprisal," and as Molly Yarnchopper in the Netflix and DreamWorks animated series "Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts."

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on February 14, 2019.



PURPLE HEART: THE MUSIC OF Michael Callen

Friday, June 19 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

As a composer, singer, writer, and activist, Michael Callen played a major role in shaping America's response to the AIDS epidemic. For Veteran's Day 2019, a stellar cast of singers and musicians breathed new life into Callen's music.

Special guests include Taylor Mac, Bridget Everett, Toshi Reagon, NathAnn Carrera, Richard Barone, Xavier Smith, Kat Edmonson, and more. Musical Direction by Matt Ray.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on November 11, 2019.



SPIRIT NIGHT

Saturday, June 20 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Hosted by pianist/composer Henry Koperski and comedian/actor/singer Larry Owens, Spirit Night is a thrilling evening of music, comedy, theater and magic (...and ghosts?). Expect to laugh, cry, and be amazed by the raw talent of some of NYC's most unique and special performers, including Ana Fabrega, Henry Russell Bergstein, Mo Fry Pasic, Nora Palka, Arti Gollapudi, Karolena Theresa, Ryan J. Haddad, Chris Murphy, and David Goldberg.

This stream will leave you with a warm, hopeful glow in your heart...or you will at least feel thoroughly entertained!

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on October 21, 2019.



Jomama Jones: BLACK LIGHT

Friday, June 26 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Black Light is a revival for turbulent times. Jomama Jones invites us to the Crossroads to contemplate what we must choose at this moment in our own lives, in our civic relationships, in our country, and our world(s).

featuring

Daniel Alexander Jones - Jomama Jones / creator

Trevor Bachman - voice

Tariq Al-Sabir - voice, keys

Josh Quat - guitar, voice

Vuyo Sotashe - voice

Michelle Marie Osbourne - bass

Sean Dixon - drums

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on March 17, 2018.



Kevin Smith Kirkwood IS CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE!

Saturday, June 27 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

In Classic Whitney: Alive!, the legendary Whitney Houston has come back to earth, reincarnated in the body of Kevin Smith Kirkwood, to deliver a one night only retrospective concert and celebration of some of her iconic live performances. Here, Whitney is backed by a full band and back-up singers (who also play guests including her mother Sissy Houston, brother Gary, and even Bobby Brown) and musical director Drew Wutke. With a script constructed from bits of her live concert banter, and re-enactments of her live concert musical arrangements, it's the ultimate Whitney tribute from the ultimate Whitney fan!

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on November 9, 2015.



Justin Sayre MAKES THE CASE FOR AMERICA

Saturday, July 4 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Are you worried about the impending demise of our democracy? Has the approach of a fascist dictatorship got you feeling a little blue? Are you seething with anger as you're being "gaslighted," out of a future? Well not to worry (still worry), but join Justin Elizabeth Sayre for a live "Love-in to Get You Through!"

Justin invites you to "their apartment" for one of their "philosophizing nights," a ritual where Justin asks the big questions. Why are we here? What are we doing? The night involves lots of stories and all the feelings, and even a little fried chicken. The question for this show: what does it mean to be an American at this moment and how do we move forward?

Justin is creating a safe space to process, to commune, and to laugh.

In the words of Allen Ginsberg, "America, I'm putting my queer shoulder to the wheel."

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on September 30, 2018.

Photo Credit: Tina Turbnow

