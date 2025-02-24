News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jessica Vosk Joins Chickenshed NYC's Annual Fundraiser at the Green Room 42

The event is set for March 10.

By: Feb. 24, 2025
Chickenshed NYC will host its Annual Fundraiser and Performance with Special Guest Grammy Award Nominee Jessica Vosk. Be part of a unique evening featuring Chickenshed Players and the star of Hell's Kitchen at The Green Room 42. The event is set for March 10.

Experience an night of entertainment featuring Vosk, Elphaba of Wicked and currently starring as Jersey in Hell’s Kitchen, alongside members of Chickenshed NYC’s inclusive theatre company.

Enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres in the vibrant atmosphere of The Green Room 42, Broadway’s funkiest cabaret club. The evening will include a thrilling Paddle Raise, with all proceeds supporting Chickenshed NYC’s inclusive theatre programs through our annual Build The Shed 2025 campaign.





