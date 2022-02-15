Jerusha Cavazos, Gilbert Bailey & More to Join VASTHY AND FRIENDS at The Green Room 42

Children's Entertainment show Vasthy and Friends is honoring Black History Month with your favorite Broadway Stars!

On February 19th, 4 PM ET Tracee Beazer (Tap Dance Kid) Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom) , Gilbert Bailey (Beetlejuice), Wonu Ogunfowora (Baby One More Time) Divinity Roxx (Divi Roxx Kids) Onieka Phillps (Black No More) Mason Granger (Mayhem Poets) join Mompoint for the virtual event of the year!

Says Mompoint, "Black History month is always special and with the current climate, we believe it's more important than ever to shed light on the people who paved the way for so many. Black history is everyone's history. It should be a month of learning, yes, but also a month of pure joy and celebration and hope for the future."

Vasthy's Friends was founded during the pandemic after seeing a great need for joy and creativity for kids nationwide. Now with the help of Associate Producer, Leanne Gadow, their goal is to create a combination live stream & on-demand video platform and produce the most engaging and diverse kid-friendly programming imaginable. All episodes are hosted by Mompoint and feature artists who have created their own original kids show episodes. Vasthy, a first-generation Haitian-American who grew up in Alabama, went on to be in eight Broadway shows but never saw herself represented on film, TV, or stage. Dedicated to authentic representation across the board, Vasthy's Friends produces content that reflects the importance for all kids to see themselves represented.

Mompoint, Host of Vasthy And Friends Friends, states: "The goal was to keep kids engaged and bring them joy, and help employ the wonderful Broadway artists I have connected with in my life.. I believe the way to change the world is through our youth. It's easier to teach a kid to love then unteach an adult to hate.

For more information visit: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/