Jenn Colella, Matt Rodin to Star in Concert Version of BEAU

On Monday October 28th, Musical Theatre Factory will present an album release concert of Lyons and Pakchar's latest musical Beau. Beau tells the story of Ace Baker, who at 12 discovers the grandfather his mother intended to keep a secret. A man who changes his life forever by putting a guitar in his hand, and self-love in his heart. Beau's original folk-funk score is a multi-generational investigation and celebration on what it is to be queer, and come out victorious.

This concert follows Beau's recent performances at Lincoln Center's Broadway Songbook Series, NAMT, Roundabout Theatre Company's Oscar Hammerstein Festival, and a critically acclaimed run launch production this past summer at the Adirondack Theatre Festival. The world-premiere recording of Beau will be released digitally on iTunes, October 25 on Sony Masterworks Broadway, and on CD, November 15th.

Directed by Michael Wilson (Trip to Bountiful), Beau will take place at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St) on Monday, October 28th at 9:30pm, presented by Musical Theatre Factory. Tickets are $20 in advance/$25 at the door and are available at mtf.nyc/events.

Performers for Beau, in concert include Tony Award-nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Jeb Brown (Beautiful), Matt Rodin, Olivia Griffin, Jeremy Sevelovitz (Chasing the Song), Amelia Cormack (Come From Away tour), Max Sangerman (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Charity Dawson (Mrs. Doubtfire ), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Ben Roseberry (Hercules), Saint Aubyn (Ain't Too Proud), Jim Hogan (Waitress tour) and John Krause (Hadestown).

Mei Ann Teo, Producing Artistic Director at MTF says, "Lyons and Pakchar's Beau will bring you to your feet with its rousing and joyous energy, told with exemplary skill and care. We are thrilled to present their deeply moving and compelling story, an original, intentional exploration of the manifestations (and occasional disappointments) of love. "

Musical Theatre Factory is a 501(c)3 non-profit artist service organization dedicated to developing new work in a collaborative atmosphere free from the pressures of critical or financial success that dismantles oppressive ideologies towards collective liberation through powerful and joyful story and song.

Tickets are $20 in advance/$25 at the door and can be purchased at: mtf.nyc/events

Coming up next at Joe's Pub at MTF. On November 4 at 9.30pm, join Jillian Walker for Blue Ink, a night of soul-singing that samples from an array of her original works. Find out more at: https://mtf.nyc/events





