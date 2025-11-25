Jay Campbell, Cello and Conor Hanick, Piano Come to The 92nd Street Y

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 92nd Street Y, New York will present cellist Jay Campbell and pianist Conor Hanick at Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center, 1395 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10128, on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at $45 in-person and $25 to livestream.

New music artists Jay Campbell and Conor Hanick present the world premiere of the final chapter of Brazilian composer Marcos Balter's Three Enigmas.

The concert completes a creative journey through three interconnected works commissioned by 92NY. Launched in February 2020 with the artists' stunning performance of Balter's "kerning," the series continued in the fall of 2023 with the world premiere of Three Enigma's next component, "reticulárea." Join the 92nd Street Y as Campbell and Hanick premiere the final piece of this unique work, "mogibake," and see the first-ever performance of Three Enigmas in its entirety.

Biographies:

American cellist Jay Campbell holds the distinction of being the only artist ever to receive two Avery Fisher Career Grants, first in 2016 as a soloist, then breaking convention with his second in 2019 as a member of the JACK Quartet.

Armed with a diverse repertoire and eclectic musical interests, Campbell is applauded for his probing curiosity and emotional commitment to old and new works alike. Evidence of his manifold tastes is the wide range of his collaborators, including composers Elliott Carter, Pierre Boulez, David Lang, and John Zorn, as well as members of Radiohead and Einstürzende Neubauten.

Recent highlights include a stellar performance of Andreia Pinto Correia's Reverdecer for cello and orchestra-written specifically for Campbell-at the Women Composers Festival in Lisbon; an appearance as featured artist at the La Jolla Music Society's SummerFest in California; and eight works performed across five programs and fifteen concerts as part of the Bank of America Chamber Music Series at South Carolina's Spoleto Festival.

Recipient of awards from the BMI and ASCAP foundations, Campbell was also First Prize winner of the 2012 Concert Artists Guild auditions, and Second Prize winner of the 2015 Walter W. Naumburg International Cello Competition, competing against more than a hundred cellists worldwide. He holds an Artist Diploma, as well as bachelor's and master's degrees from The Juilliard School, where he was a student of Fred Sherry. Campbell plays a cello crafted in the 1750s by Italian luthier Paolo Antonio Testore of Milan.

Pianist Conor Hanick is regarded as one of his generation's most inquisitive interpreters of music new and old whose "technical refinement, color, crispness and wondrous variety of articulation benefit works by any master" (The New York Times). Hanick has worked with conductors Esa-Pekka Salonen, Ludovic Morlot, Alan Gilbert, and David Robertson; collaborated with the San Francisco, Seattle, Phoenix, Alabama symphony orchestras, Orchestra Iowa, Boston Modern Orchestra Project, Juilliard Orchestra; and been presented by the Gilmore Festival, New York Philharmonic, Elbphilharmonie, De Singel, Centre Pompidou, Cal Performances, Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, Park Avenue Armory, and the Ojai Festival, where in 2022 with AMOC* (American Modern Opera Company) he served as the festival's artistic director and where in 2026 he'll be a featured artist under director Esa-Pekka Salonen.

A fierce advocate for the music of today, Hanick has premiered over 200 pieces and collaborated with composers ranging from Pierre Boulez, Kaija Saariaho, and Steve Reich, to the leading composers of his generation, including Nico Muhly, Caroline Shaw, Tyshawn Sorey, Marcos Balter, and Samuel Carl Adams, whose piano concerto, No Such Spring, he premiered in 2023 with Salonen and the San Francisco Symphony. This season Hanick presents solo and chamber recitals in the US and Europe, including concerts at the Barbican Centre, Cal Performances, Da Camera, Kaufman Center, and Aviva Studios Manchester, where he'll join the BBC Philharmonic in the UK premiere of No Such Spring. He also appears with Orchestra Iowa, Ensemble New SRQ, and AMOC*, and collaborates with Julia Bullock, Seth Parker Woods, Jay Campbell, and Sandbox Percussion, including the premiere of new works by Tania León, Samuel Adams, Marcos Balter, and others.

Hanick is the director of solo piano at the Music Academy of the West and serves on the faculty of The Juilliard School, the CUNY Graduate Center, and Mannes College at The New School. He is a graduate of Juilliardand lives with his family in the Hudson Valley.