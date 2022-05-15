Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jason Robert Brown Plays FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Brown brings a nine-piece band to the famed cabaret location's stage.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

May. 15, 2022  

Even though they are not related, there must be a common music DNA molecule that exists in George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, and Billy Joel, that was also passed on to Jason Robert Brown. His performance last night at Feinstein's/54 Below encompassed some of the creative talents of all of those musical giants. Jason Robert Brown, the composer, the arranger, the lyricist, the pianist, and the singer, was on the stage of Feinstein's/54 Below with nine (yes, nine) great musicians, plus vocalists Anastasia Talley and Cheeyang Ng.

Seeing the composer of his currently running show on Broadway, Mr. Saturday Night in concert performing just a tiny part of his songbook is the highlight of any cabaret season.

By the way, Jason must also possess some comic DNA molecules from Mr. Saturday Night star Billy Crystal. In addition to the music, Brown's witty asides and banter with the audience made for one of the most exciting Saturday night's we've ever had at Feinstein's/54 Below.

The Band included the following people: Gary Sieger, guitar, Randy Landau, bass, Jamie Eblen, drums, Lisette Santiago, percussion, Tony Kadleck, trumpet, Alison Shearer, alto sax, Ben Kono, tenor and bari sax and Clint Sharman, trombone.

Take a look at the performance below!

Jason Robert Brown Plays FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW
Jason Robert Brown

Jason Robert Brown Plays FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW
Jason Robert Brown

Jason Robert Brown Plays FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW
Jason Robert Brown

Jason Robert Brown Plays FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW
Jason Robert Brown

Jason Robert Brown Plays FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW
Cheeyang Ng & Anastasia Talley

Jason Robert Brown Plays FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW
Cheeyang Ng

Jason Robert Brown Plays FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW
Cheeyang Ng & Anastasia Talley

Jason Robert Brown Plays FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW
Cheeyang Ng

Jason Robert Brown Plays FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW
Jason Robert Brown

Jason Robert Brown Plays FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW
The Band: Gary Sieger, Randy Landau, Jamie Eblen, Lisette Santiago, Tony Kadleck, Alison Shearer, Ben Kono, Clint Sharman

Jason Robert Brown Plays FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW
Feinstein's/54 Below

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories


From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff