Jason Robert Brown Plays FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Even though they are not related, there must be a common music DNA molecule that exists in George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, and Billy Joel, that was also passed on to Jason Robert Brown. His performance last night at Feinstein's/54 Below encompassed some of the creative talents of all of those musical giants. Jason Robert Brown, the composer, the arranger, the lyricist, the pianist, and the singer, was on the stage of Feinstein's/54 Below with nine (yes, nine) great musicians, plus vocalists Anastasia Talley and Cheeyang Ng.

Seeing the composer of his currently running show on Broadway, Mr. Saturday Night in concert performing just a tiny part of his songbook is the highlight of any cabaret season.

By the way, Jason must also possess some comic DNA molecules from Mr. Saturday Night star Billy Crystal. In addition to the music, Brown's witty asides and banter with the audience made for one of the most exciting Saturday night's we've ever had at Feinstein's/54 Below.

The Band included the following people: Gary Sieger, guitar, Randy Landau, bass, Jamie Eblen, drums, Lisette Santiago, percussion, Tony Kadleck, trumpet, Alison Shearer, alto sax, Ben Kono, tenor and bari sax and Clint Sharman, trombone.

Take a look at the performance below!



